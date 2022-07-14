Chris Young Knows Keeping His Love Life Private ‘Drives People Nuts’

Chris Young is a popular country artist who has been on the entertainment scene for almost two decades. After appearing on the reality TV show Nashville Star in 2006, Young landed a record deal and has been in the spotlight ever since.

With tunes like “Voices,” “Lonely Eyes,” and “I Can Take it From There,” it’s no wonder that Young is a fan favorite. While there is a lot of interest in Young’s love life, the star has admitted that he prefers to keep some things low-key, revealing in a 2019 interview that he made a “conscious decision” not to talk about his romances.

What did Chris Young say about keeping his love life private?

It’s not a surprise that fans are invested in knowing as much as they can about Young. After all, he’s a charismatic star who is probably best-known for his romantic country songs. Still, Young has admitted that he doesn’t like to talk about his love life. In a 2019 interview with People Magazine, Young revealed “I know it drives people nuts,” alluding to the fact that he keeps his private life away from the tabloid spotlight.

As reported by Distractify, Young explained:

“But that was a conscious decision I made several years ago. I tell people when I’ve been dating somebody before, but I also do like to keep my private life private. Anytime there’s a really good breakup, I’m like, well, she broke my heart. It’s time to go write an album!”

Young doesn’t even like to tease fans and followers by posting girlfriends on social media, reserving his Instagram for sneak peeks at his tours and performances, as well as for connecting with his fans.

Chris Young has been linked to several high-profile women

Young doesn’t just get questions from fans and reporters about his love life – the singer’s family is invested in it as well. In a 2013 interview with Katie Couric, Young said that his grandmother is particularly interested in him finding a wife and settling down.

“Christmas and Thanksgiving with my family is a big event, like all of the aunts, uncles, cousins … we were there and my grandmother, so smooth, she comes up and is like, ‘You getting anybody a ring anytime soon?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ … there’s definitely still a little pressure.” Katie Couric via YouTube

Even if Young hasn’t confirmed any of his past relationships or romantic entanglements, Distractify notes that the singer was at one point involved with actor Adrienne Leon in 2007. The two reportedly dated for close to a year before splitting in 2008. He’s also been linked to sportscaster Kelly Krull.

Is Chris Young dating anyone these days?

Shoutout to the best dad ever! Love you old man! #fathersday pic.twitter.com/7S9l9OkVQT — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) June 19, 2022

Young is firmly focused on his music these days, and if the country music sensation is dating anyone new, don’t look for him to be posting about it anytime soon. Young’s social media is still full of concert pictures and videos, as well as lots of fun snapshots of his German Shepard dog, Porter.

In 2017, Young received one of the greatest honors in country music, becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry – and ever since then, he hasn’t slowed down, touring and recording new music almost without rest.

To his fans, Young is one of the most dynamic and exciting personalities in country music – and although some fans and followers are likely frustrated at his private nature, many more are sure to respect him for setting firm boundaries and wanting to maintain his privacy.

