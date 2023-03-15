‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Chrisley Arrested in Tennessee

There’s more trouble for the Chrisley family. Kyle Chrisley, the eldest son of reality TV personality Todd Chrisley, was arrested on March 14 for aggravated assault, two months after his dad began serving a 12-year sentence for fraud and tax evasion.

Kyle Chrisley arrest details

So far, details of Chrisley’s are scarce. A spokesperson for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in an email that he was arrested on Tuesday by police in Smyrna, Tenn. He was booked into Rutherford Country Adult Detention Center and later released on a $3,000 bond.

Neither Kyle Chrisley nor his wife Ashleigh Chrisley responded to requests for comment from Page Six. Exactly what led to his arrest is not known at this time.

Todd and Julie Chrisley had custody of Kyle’s daughter

Kyle Chrisley is Todd Chrisley’s oldest son from his first marriage. He appeared in the first season of Chrisley Knows Best with several of his family members.

Chrisley has faced a variety of personal struggles over the years. In 2019, he was arrested on drug possession charges in Oklahoma, TMZ reported. That same year, he was hospitalized following a suicide attempt. In 2013, he lost custody of his daughter, Chloe, according to Us Weekly. Todd and Julie Chrisley legally adopted their granddaughter in 2016. She is currently in the custody of Kyle’s half-sister Savannah Chrisley.

In November 2022, Kyle shared a birthday message for his daughter on Instagram.

“I can’t believe how fast these 10 years have flown,” he wrote. “You’re turning into such an amazing little lady and you’re so beautiful. Gosh how I wish things were different. I would give you the world if I could.. I hope you’ve had a great day today and I love you so much, always!”

The ‘Growing Up Chrisley’ stars are currently serving time in prison

Kyle Chrisley’s arrest is just the latest in a string of bad news for the Chrisley family. In May 2022, a jury in Atlanta found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of multiple counts of bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars reported to prison in January 2023. Todd Chrisley is serving a 12-year sentence at a federal prison camp in Pensacola, Fla. Julie Chrisley, who received a seven-year sentence, is incarcerated at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

In November 2022, Todd and Julie’s son 16-year-old son Grayson got into a “really bad” car accident shortly before his parents’ sentencing. He was not seriously injured in the incident.

“I’m fine, the truck’s not fine but I am fine,” he said during an appearance on his sister Savannah’s Unlocked podcast.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.

