Christian Bale Compares Working With ‘Thor’ Director Taika Waititi and ‘Batman’ Director Christopher Nolan

Christian Bale was a staple of the DC universe with his portrayal of Batman in the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight trilogy. Now, he is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi. While both are superhero movies, Christian Bale says there are differences between working with Christopher Nolan and Taika Waititi.

Christian Bale is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Christian Bale is a fantastic actor but is mainly known for his role as Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy. His portrayal of the caped crusader is more dark and gritty than previous incarnations and that’s mostly due to the direction of Christopher Nolan. Nolan reinvented the character to give him more of a grounded, realistic feel. Still, Bale’s Batman is a fantastic hero who lays down his life to stop crime in Gotham.

Bale is now making the transition over to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder, but he is now playing a villain. The Vice actor is playing Gorr the God Butcher, a powerful being who has made it his mission to kill every god, including our own Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Even though he is playing a more vicious character, it is in a more light-hearted film, which is directed by Taika Waititi.

Bale explains the differences between Christopher Nolan and Taika Waititi

Nolan and Waititi are two very different directors who both bring their own unique tone to their films. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Bale shares that there are plenty of differences between the two directors, but the main one is that Nolan brings a more realistic approach while Waititi gives his movie a more comical take.

“Similarities in both being brilliant filmmakers,” Bale said. “Differences in entirely different, but I love both their approaches. I was privileged enough to be part of the Dark Knight trilogy, which people considered to be a more realistic approach. You know, heightened reality, but nevertheless a more realistic take. And then the more theatrical and comical take that Taika embraces with Thor: Ragnarok and now Thor: Love and Thunder as well. But, what Taika also does brilliantly is he has wonderful humor, but then it’s really surprising how moving this is as well. He’s a very sincere man, too, and he really brings the comedy and the tragedy out.”

Bale doesn’t share which he prefers but both Waititi and Nolan have made their tones work for their respective films. Thor: Ragnarok and Nolan’s Batman movies are considered some of the best movies within the superhero genre and Christian Bale can fit well within each universe.

Early reviews praise Bale’s performance as Gorr

Thor: Love and Thunder currently has a 71% on Rotten Tomatoes, with some critics saying the movie leans too heavily into its goofy nature while many still find it to be endlessly entertaining. However, many are praising Christian Bale’s performance in Thor 4 a highlight for many, even if some feel his character is underused. With this movie, Bale proves that he can play both heroes and villains well, even with different directors.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8.

