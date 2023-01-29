Are Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo the Same Religion?

Olivia Culpo dated Nick Jonas, Tim Tebow, Ryan Lochte, and Danny Amendola before she found love with San Francisco 49ers running Christian McCaffrey. The former Miss Universe has gushed about her NFL star boyfriend on several occasions and revealed that their faith plays a major role in their relationship.

Here’s more on that, plus what Culpo said about why she and McCaffrey are not planning on having children now.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

What religion are McCaffrey and Culpo?

McCaffrey and Culpo, who began dating in 2019, are both Christian.

The football player has pointed to his faith as one of his sources of motivation on and off the field. He went to a Christian school and has spent time on international missions including to Rwanda in 2013.

“When you see me take the field, know that I’m playing for more than just football. I have a strong faith in God,” he wrote in an article for The Player’s Tribune titled Why I Play Football. “I don’t think He’s looking down on me and hoping that I score touchdowns. Nah, He just wants to see that I did my absolute best on that particular day.”

Culpo is a graduate of St. Mary Academy Bay View, an all-girls Catholic school. She has declared her faith in God and talked about how the couple’s devotion to their faith is part of their union.

The model says her relationship with the athlete is ‘rooted in God’

Culpo and McCaffrey’s faith is extremely important in their relationship, as the model says it’s “rooted in God.”

“The foundation of our relationship has always been God,” Culpo told Fox News Digital. “And I feel like when things are hard or when you’re both overwhelmed [and] there’s not a ton that you can give to each other, you can always rely on God.

“So I feel like if the foundation is there. If there’s a foundation of that in any relationship, it is incredibly helpful. Sometimes you just need help with any relationship … That’s not only like with friendships. It’s with everything. I think it’s important to be faith-based, truly.”

McCaffrey and Culpo are on the same page about having kids

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey seen out in Los Angeles | TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The 2012 Miss Universe recently opened up about her fertility journey on an episode of The Culpo Sisters.

“Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways,” she said (per E! News). “There is so much that I don’t know about what’s going to happen in the future with that condition and I worry all the time about my timeline.”

Culpo added that she froze her eggs in the hope that she will become a mother in the future. “I’ve always known that I wanted to have a big family because I came from a big family,” the I Feel Pretty actor explained. “I feel like freezing your eggs is a very empowering move. It kind of puts you in control a little bit more. And I would recommend anybody doing it who wants to have kids and is maybe in their 30s and hasn’t had kids yet.”

Culpo also stated that she and her beau are on the same page about having children but right now wouldn’t be the best time for them to start a family because McCaffrey is “completely and totally focused on football and he should be.”