Here’s Why Christina Applegate Doesn’t Have an Instagram Account And Where to Find Her on Social Media

Many viewers want to explore Christina Applegate’s Instagram account before the Dead to Me Season 3 premiere on Netflix. Doctors gave the 50-year-old actor a multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in the summer of 2021 while filming the third and final season of the dark comedy. She recently opened up about her autoimmune disease and how it made producing Dead to Me Season 3 the hardest thing she’s ever done. Here’s why Christina Applegate does not have an Instagram account, where you can keep tabs on her via social media and her latest updates ahead of the Dead to Me Season 3 release.

Why doesn’t Christina Applegate have an Instagram account?

When people search for Christina Applegate on Instagram, all they find are fan accounts and users claiming to be the official actor. However, she does not have an Instagram account and worries about what it is like for new actors today beginning their careers with social media as such a large part of everyday life.

“I don’t have an Instagram or anything like that,” Applegate told ABC News in 2018. “I have Twitter for work and also to read my news.”

Although she commented four years ago, the actor remains off social media except for Twitter.

“I don’t know if I could do it,” she added. “I really don’t. It’s so outside of my structure and I’m not saying it’s a bad thing. But I’ve always kind of been that way, a sort of nonconformist.”

Social media is not something that Applegate buys into, and it looks like she’s keeping it that way.

Fans can find updates on Christina Applegate’s life today on Twitter

Despite not having an Instagram account, Christina Applegate shares many of the same things on Twitter that she might if she had Instagram. Her most recent post included a Halloween photo.

“You don’t know sexy until you are sexy,” Applegate tweeted on Nov. 1. “Happy Halloween!”

You don’t know sexy until you are sexy. Happy Halloween! pic.twitter.com/AS8qGVgzUQ — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 1, 2022

In another tweet, Applegate told her followers about her walking sticks that have become her new normal since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

“I have a very important ceremony coming up,” she tweeted to fans. “This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff.”

Applegate promotes books, shares articles, and tweets about TV shows

For fans who want to keep tabs on Christina Applegate’s life, Twitter is the place to go. She also shares books like Mean Baby by Selma Blair, who also has MS. Her TV updates are at times hysterical and other times uplifting.

It’s happening. Finally. The last season of Dead to Me. Brace yourselves. pic.twitter.com/oVu2hzB66M — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 24, 2022

In February, she shared a sweet photo of herself and her little girl saying goodbye to her childhood home. Applegate also shares news like the potential revival of Married With Children into an animated series and the new trailer for Dead to Me Season 3. Sometimes the updates are personal, and other times they’re for fun.

Head to Applegate’s Twitter account for information about what she’s up to today.

Dead to Me Season 3 hits Netflix on Nov. 17, 2022. The first two seasons are available for streaming on Netflix now.

