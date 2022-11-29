Christina Hall Shares Big Update on Her New HGTV Show, ‘Christina in the Country’

Flip or Flop has come to an end, but Christina Hall isn’t done with HGTV. She has a brand new show coming to the network, Christina in the Country, and she just shared a big update with fans about when they’ll get a chance to see it.

Christina Hall shows off her new life in Tennessee in new HGTV show

Christina is a California native, but last year, she decided she needed a change of scenery. After visiting a friend who’d recently moved to Tennessee, she made a spur-of-the-moment decision to buy a second home in the state.

“This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer,” she told People. “It’s on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more.”

Now, Christina is giving her fans a peek into her life in The Volunteer State. Christina in the Country will focus on her jaw-dropping renovations for her new clients and the memories she’s making with her new husband Josh Hall and her three kids.

‘Christina in the Country’ premieres Jan. 12

Christina in the Country premieres Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV. The six, one-hour episodes will also be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

In the first episode, Christina and her team – including designer and project manager James Bender – will transform an outdated home for Christina’s sister-in-law Stacie and her husband Joel. In other episodes, she’ll help couples combine their different styles, delivering contemporary kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, and customized living spaces. During their downtime, Christina and her family will explore the Nashville area through activities such as horseback riding, line dancing, and berry picking. Josh will also build a chicken coop on their own property.

“I’ve fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home,” Christina said in a statement. “We’re enjoying all the perks of living in the country – the privacy, clean air, nature, and clear night sky. And having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true.”

New episodes of ‘Christina on the Coast’ premiere Dec. 8

While they wait for the debut of Christina in the Country, fans can check out fresh episodes of Christina’s other HGTV show, Christina on the Coast. A new season premieres Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

Plus, on Dec. 1, HGTV will air one more episode of Flip or Flop. The hour-long special Flip or Flop: The Final Flip will see Christina and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa tackle their last project together: a large Sunset Beach duplex that will be one of their most expensive and challenging flips ever. They’ll also look back at the lessons they’ve learned over their time on Flip or Flop, the craziest situations they’ve encountered, and the stunning renovations they’ve completed over the course of 10 seasons. The special premieres at 8 p.m. ET and will stream the same day on discovery+.

