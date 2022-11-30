Who Were Christine McVie’s Husbands? Does She Have Any Kids?

Fans of Fleetwood Mac are devastated to hear about Christine McVie’s death. The singer and keyboardist joined the band in 1970, and she went through multiple marriages in her lifetime. So, who were Christine McVie’s husbands, and did she have any kids? Here’s what to know.

How many times was Christine McVie married? Who were her husbands?

Christine McVie had two husbands in her lifetime — John McVie and Eddy Quintela.

John McVie was the lead bassist of Fleetwood Mac. He and Christine married in 1968, but their marriage only lasted until 1976. Playing in the same band put tremendous strain on the couple’s marriage. “I broke up with John in the middle of a tour,” Christine told Rolling Stone. “I was aware of it being rather irresponsible. I had to do it for my sanity. It was either that or me ending up in a lunatic asylum.”

Stevie Nicks gave a different reason for the split. “John drinks too much. And that’s why Chris and John aren’t together. Period,” she told Rolling Stone in 1997. “And John knows that he needs to quit, but you know none of us are going to go over there and nail him to the wall.”

Christine married Quintela in 1986. He was a songwriter, composer, and keyboardist as well. In Touch Weekly reports he assisted in co-writing some of Christine’s songs. They divorced in 2003, but they continued to work together on Christine’s solo album that came out the following year. Quintela died in 2020.

Did Christine McVie have any kids?

Did Christine McVie have any children with either of her two husbands? She did not. According to Smooth Radio, Fleetwood Mac took over Christine’s priorities, leaving her with little room to have kids.

“There were never any children [for me],” she said. “There was always a career in the way. It was a case of one or the other, and Stevie [Nicks] would say the same. The lads went off and had children but for Stevie and I, it was a bit difficult to do that. So, that was never able to happen. And I never found the right man. Not through want of trying.”

In Touch Weekly reports Christine wrote that she and Nicks were in a “marriage” with Fleetwood Mac. “No, both Stevie and I, we were married to Fleetwood Mac. That was what we did and it was a harsh marriage,” she wrote. “During those years, there was no time for anything else, and we used to moan about how we were married to the band. During our 30s and 40s, that is what we did. There was no time for relationships of our own.”

She dated Fleetwood Mac’s lighting director directly after ending her marriage to John McVie

John McVie wasn’t the only person associated with Fleetwood Mac with whom Christine McVie had a relationship. She told Rolling Stone that she also became heavily involved with the band’s lighting director, Curry Grant. They lived together in Christine’s house for a year.

“John can’t handle Curry too well, even though he’s much more at ease with other women around me than I am with men in front of him,” Christine said at the time. “He’s making an effort. But if I was the kind of girl who wandered in with a new boyfriend every week, enjoying my newfound freedom, I don’t know how he could handle that.”

