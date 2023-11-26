John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and others will celebrate the legacy of Elvis Presley in a special live concert from Graceland on Nov. 29.

NBC is celebrating the King. The network’s upcoming Christmas at Graceland special will pay tribute to the legacy of Elvis Presley through a live concert at Graceland featuring some of today’s biggest musical stars, including Kacey Musgraves and John Legend.

‘Christmas at Graceland’ airs Nov. 29

‘Christmas at Graceland’ | NBCUniversal

Christmas at Graceland will air live from Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The event – which will air immediately after Christmas in Rockefeller Center – will also be simulcast on Peacock. The special will air again on NBC on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

Featuring a special appearance by Presley’s granddaughter and Emmy nominee Riley Keough, Christmas at Graceland is the first-ever televised concert from the the King’s famous estate. In addition to performances from leading musical articles, it will also feature never-before-broadcast footage of Elvis.

“My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special,” Keough said. “With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’s cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland.”

“To celebrate the holidays at Graceland, and be a part of the King’s legacy, is both an honor and absolute dream come true,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group. “We thank Riley and her family for allowing all of us to visit her grandfather’s iconic home and share an intimate musical experience that Elvis would’ve truly loved.”

‘Christmas at Graceland’ will feature Alanis Morissette, John Legend, and others

The star-studded Christmas at Graceland lineup will include performances from Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and The War And Treaty. Artists will honor Elvis with live performances from inside Graceland while sharing how he inspired them through his love of Christmas, music, and song. Viewers will also get an intimate look inside Elvis’s one-of-kind home.

Keough is an executive producer of the special under her Felix Culpa banner with partner Gina Gammell.

How to celebrate Christmas at Graceland in person

The grounds of Graceland at Christmas | Greg Campbell/Getty Images

NBC’s new holiday special will allow people around the U.S. a look inside the most famous home in rock-n-roll history. But those who happen to be in Memphis this December can witness the magic of Graceland at Christmas in person. Special holiday tours of the mansion are offered through Dec. 23. Visitors can take in the hundreds of twinkling blue lights outside the home, as well as a life-size nativity scene. Inside, the house is done up for the season, with multiple trees and displays of Presley family Christmas mementos. The holiday tour costs $96.50 for adults and $62 for children. More details are available at the Graceland website.

Christmas was Elvis’ “favorite time of the year,” his wife Priscilla Presley told Express in 2020. He loved to shower family and friends with generous gifts, she said. Decorating for the holiday was also serious business at Graceland. The lights went up early in the season and stayed lit until until Jan. 8 – Elvis’ birthday. The estate still has some of the original items purchased by Elvis himself, including a large Santa and his reindeer piece of yard art with the message, “Merry Christmas to all, Elvis” and the nativity display.

“We continue to display [it] today with the same shepherds and camels,” Graceland director of archives Angie Marchese has said of the nativity display (via YouTube). “Everything you see out there is the exact same nativity scene that Elvis put out.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.