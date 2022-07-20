‘Christmas in Toyland’: Cast, Premiere Date and Time, and More About Hallmark’s New Christmas in July Movie

TL;DR:

Christmas in Toyland premieres Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

The movie stars Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch.

It’s the third of Hallmark’s all-new Christmas in July movies for 2022.

Jesse Hutch in ‘Christmas in Toyland’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Courtesy Vortex Pix

Hallmark Channel is closing out this year’s Christmas in July celebration with an all-new movie about a man and a woman who team up to save a beloved toy store from closing. Christmas in Toyland airs July 23, and we have all the details you need to know about the cast and how to watch.

What is ‘Christmas in Toyland’ about?

Big tech goes up against brick-and-mortar retail in Christmas in Toyland. Charlie, who works as a data analyst at large toy store chain, learns that the company is planning to close all its stores and move the business exclusively online. She discovers that one store is outperforming all the others, and is sent to investigate why its succeeding when other locations are struggling. If she can figure out what’s special about this store, she might be able to save hundreds of job and keep the magic of the toy store experience alive.

When Charlie arrives at the store, she meets Grant, the stubborn but friendly store manager. His store is thriving because of the welcoming atmosphere he creates, which has turned it into a popular destination for the whole community. At first, Charlie and Grant don’t exactly see eye-to-eye. He has a chip on his shoulder about the way corporate runs things and doesn’t appreciate her analytical approach. But as they bond over a shared goal of keeping the store open, Grant discovers Charlie’s secret creative side – designing toys. With Christmas approaching, Charlie and Grant are both reminded of the simple joys of the toy store as they realize that growing up doesn’t have to mean giving up on your dreams.

The new Hallmark movie stars Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch

Christmas in Toyland stars Vaness Lengies as Charlie and Jesse Hutch as Grant. Other cast members include Elena Wolfe, Jane Moffat, Benjamin Sutherland, and Emily Watt.

The new movie is something of a reunion for Lengies and Hutch, who both appeared in the early 2000s NBC series American Dreams. Lengies has also appeared in the Disney+ series Turner & Hooch and played Sugar Motta in Glee. In 2020, she starred in her first Hallmark Channel movie, Heart of the Holidays.

Hutch is a familiar face on Hallmark Channel. He’s starred in movies such as Let it Snow, Harvest Moon, and My Boyfriends’ Dogs. He also played Luke Bailey in the series Cedar Cove. On the CW’s Batwoman, he played Russell Tavaroff.

You can watch ‘Christmas in Toyland’ live on Hallmark Channel on July 23

Christmas in Toyland airs Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. It airs again on July 24 at 6 p.m., July 28 at 8 p.m., and July 31 at 12 p.m.

Don’t have a cable subscription? You can still watch Christmas in Toyland and other Hallmark movies on live TV streaming services such as Frndly TV, YouTube TV, Philo, or Sling TV.

