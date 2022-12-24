‘Christmas Vacation’ Shares a Connection With the MCU and Dozens of Other Movies and TV Shows

“We’re so glad it’s Christmas Vacation!” If you’re a fan of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, you probably know about it’s connections Betty Boop and Popeye. But there’s a connection between the Christmas comedy and the Marvel Cinematic Universe and dozens of other well-known titles. Find out what the Griswolds have in common with the MCU and many other movies and TV shows you’ve probably seen.

‘Christmas Vacation’s pop culture connections

Fans of Christmas Vacation have long been aware of the fun facts and trivia surrounding the film, like Betty Boop and Olive Oyl voice actor Mae Questel’s appearance as Aunt Bethany. Her instantly recognizable voice has had fans asking, “Is your house on fire, Clark?” for decades.

Other fun connections fans have noticed over the years are the many connections Christmas Vacation makes to other films and TV shows in pop culture. For example, Clark’s fantasy about the lingerie saleswoman diving into the pool as “Mele Kalikimaka” plays is a tribute to Fast Times at Ridgemont High‘s Pheobe Cates.

Plus, Clark (Chevy Chase) striking a pose in his hockey mask with a chainsaw before he trims the iconic Griswold Christmas tree is a nod to Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th and Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. But the pop culture references don’t stop there.

The ‘Christmas Vacation’ house is also the house in ‘WandaVision’

Like Christmas Vacation, the Marvel series WandaVision includes several nods to iconic moments in pop culture, from The Brady Bunch to Modern Family and beyond. More than that, the Disney+ show shares a more obvious connection to the National Lampoon film.

The home Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) occupy during their time together in Wanda’s Hex is the same home Clark Griswold sought to have the merriest Christmas this side of the nut house. WandaVision and Christmas Vacation were filmed at the same Warner Bros. backlot in Burbank, California on the iconic Blondie Street.

Movies and TV shows featuring the Blondie Street set besides ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Christmas Vacation’

WandaVision and Christmas Vacation aren’t the only productions to use the Blondie Street set. That’s because the location is home to some of the most iconic homes in movies and television. From the mansion in Mr. Deeds to the home in Dennis the Menace, you’ll find several legendary houses on Blondie Street (via Columbia Ranch). Here are some of the other memorable movies and TV shows that have used the movie set:

Hocus Pocus

Pleasantville

Beverly Hills 90210

ER

American Beauty

Lethal Weapon

Pushing Daisies

Jericho

Without a Trace

Lie to Me

The middle

11th Hour

Gidget

Hazel

Father Knows Best

Village of the Giants

Moving

Partridge Family

Bewitched

I Dream of Jeannie

What is ‘Christmas Vacation’ streaming on?

If you’re itching to watch Christmas Vacation this holiday season, it’s currently streaming on HBO Max and Fubo. You can also rent the movie on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, DirecTV, and Redbox.