Christopher Walken Felt He Screwed up What Should’ve Been His Best Acting in ‘King Of New York’

Actor Christopher Walken has had many highly praised performances in his career, from The Deer Hunter to horror films like The Prophecy.

But his often lauded role in King of New York was one film Walken felt he dropped the ball on.

How Christopher Walken got started as a child actor

Christopher Walken | STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/Getty Images

Acting has always been a part of Walken’s life since his childhood years. The Batman Returns actor was a devoted fan to movies growing up. To him, the theater-going experience was much different in his time than it was for more modern audiences.

“I was a religious moviegoer. In those days, going to the movies was different. You never went to see a movie. You always went to see at least two movies and on Saturday, usually three features, 27 cartoons. Wasn’t any particular movie or actors but it was that whole experience of going to the movies,” he once said on The Hollywood Interview.

His newfound passion for the film industry would eventually lead to him and his brothers finding television work as extras. But Walken asserted how he first got his childhood gig in TV might have been less exciting than some might hope.

“The so-called Golden Age of TV was born to the world. Came from NYC. Came from a six-block radius from Rockefeller Center. Three networks had their facilities in that small area which was connected to suburbs by subways. Ninety live shows every week; some were only 15 minutes, some 30 minutes. And they used a lot of kids,” Walken said.

Christopher Walken felt he screwed up what should’ve been his best acting in ‘King of New York’

Walken’s first small stint on a television show would lead towards the actor having one of the most accomplished careers in Hollywood. He received his first film role in Woody Allen’s Annie Hall. From there, Walken starred in other notable projects such as his career breakthrough The Deer Hunter and The Dead Zone.

In 1990, he was the lead actor in King of New York directed by Abel Ferrara. The movie saw Walken playing New York kingpin Frank White attempting to rebuild his criminal empire. But whereas others might have praised Walken’s contributions to the project, the Oscar-winner himself believed he fell short in the role.

“It should have been my best work, but I f***ed up. I’ve only seen the film twice and I felt that I didn’t give Frank enough complexity and perspective. You don’t see enough anguish in his face and the things that drive him to do what he does,” Walken once told Total Film.

If given the opportunity, however, Walken wouldn’t have minded reprising the character to deliver a more rewarding performance.

“I wish I had another chance to play him because I would have completely altered my performance. I’m flattered that you and other people enjoy the film and my character, but I’m not satisfied that I did justice to him,” he said.

How growing up in New York helped inform Christopher Walken’s acting

Walken was once well aware of the reputation he had among audiences. Because of his unique look and the roles he’d play, the Dune: Part Two star was often seen as intimidating. But Walken asserted he couldn’t be any further away from the villainous characters he portrayed.

“I’m a pussycat! I would make a very bad killer in real life because I don’t think I could even pick up a gun, much less actually shoot one. Guns make me very nervous,” he said.

Still, Walken understood where the perception came from. He credited his time in New York for giving him the tough exterior he was known for.

“Growing up in New York is like living in a horror museum because there are so many strange people walking the streets and riding the subways. You learn to develop a tough front if you live here, just in case you get into any kind of trouble and you need to talk your way out of it,” he added. “When I was studying acting, I learned how to harness what other people tell me is a very cold and frightening look that I have when I’m serious.”