Ciara’s Engagement Ring From Russell Wilson is Worth Over $2 Million

Ciara and Russell Wilson are one of the hottest couples in pop culture. The two have been together for years, defying the odds. Their love inspires fans of all ages, from football fanatics to those who eagerly follow Ciara’s music career. These days, Wilson and Ciara are raising their blended family in the public eye, all while opening up about their marriage to share the secrets of their union. It wasn’t that long ago, however, that their romance was just beginning. Russell Wilson gave Ciara a stunning diamond engagement ring that is still considered to be one of the most expensive ever.

When did Ciara and Russell Wilson get engaged?

Ciara and Russell Wilson first met in early 2015, according to Brides. The singer and the football star crossed paths in the wake of Ciara’s failed engagement to the rapper Future. Wilson bonded quickly with Ciara and Future’s young son, effortlessly stepping into the role of a loving stepfather. Things moved quickly between Ciara and Wilson. And by April 2015, they had made their relationship public, appearing at a White House State Dinner that same month.

One year later, Wilson and Ciara got engaged. He popped the question to his love while the two were on vacation in Seychelles. As the athlete wrote on Instagram, according to Brides, “She said Yes!!! Since Day 1 I knew you were the one. No Greater feeling.” Wilson showed his appreciation for the positive influence Ciara had in his life by gifting her with a truly one-of-a-kind ring.

Russell Wilson gifted Ciara with a wildly expensive engagement ring

Recording artist Ciara arrives at the season grand opening of the Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on March 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | David Becker/Getty Images

The engagement ring Russell Wilson gave Ciara features a large, brilliant-cut diamond in the center and trapezoid and pear-shaped diamonds on either side of the sparkling center stone. As reported by Brides, Ciara’s ring from Wilson is estimated to be worth between $2 million and $2.5 million. The style seems to be one that Ciara likes, since she wore a similar ring during her engagement to Future. But as Brides notes, that ring was worth an estimated $500,000, compared to the more expensive one from Wilson.

Wilson and Ciara had a short engagement, tying the knot in a top-secret wedding ceremony in England. While the ceremony itself was kept secret from media outlets and fans, the two took to social media afterward to share photos of their beautiful wedding. They didn’t wait long to expand their family. In October 2016, the newlyweds announced that they were expecting their first baby together. Their daughter was born in April 2017. In the summer of 2020, they expanded their family yet again, welcoming a son in July 2020.

What is Russell Wilson’s net worth?

These days, Ciara and Wilson are still going strong, working on business projects together and raising their children. They are both extremely successful in their respective fields, as well. Wilson’s net worth is around $165 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Wilson accumulated most of his wealth due to his career in professional football, although his business investments have helped a great deal.

As for Ciara, her lengthy career in the entertainment field has been very lucrative. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ciara’s own net worth is around $20 million. Together, Wilson and Ciara form a powerful duo that has the financial ability to complete any major purchase that they would like – including jewelry that defies the imagination.

