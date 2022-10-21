Classic ’90s Sitcom Halloween Episodes And Where to Stream Them

The ’90s was a decade full of great shows that are still beloved by TV viewers around the world. Travel back in time this Halloween by watching some well-known Halloween-themed episodes from popular sitcoms of the ’90s.

‘Frasier’ Season 5, Episode 3

One of the most classic Halloween episodes is season 5, episode 3 of Frasier, which aired in 1997. Simply called “Halloween,” the episode takes place at a literary-themed Halloween party thrown by Niles.

During the party, the characters get caught up in numerous misunderstandings with each other. Most notably, Niles overhears a conversation that makes him believe Frasier and Roz have something more than a friendship.

You can watch this episode and more of Frasier on Hulu.

‘Friends’ Season 8, Episode 6

Friends is known for its iconic holiday episodes, but the series only shows the gang celebrating Halloween once—in season 8, episode 6, which is aptly called “The One With the Halloween Party.”

During the episode, Monica and Chandler decide to throw a last-minute costume party. A lot goes on at the bash, including Phoebe developing a crush on her twin sister’s fiancé, Ross and Chandler having an arm wrestling match, and Rachel giving out money to trick-or-treaters.

Stream this episode and more of Friends on HBO Max.

‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Season 1, Episode 5

As a show about witches, Sabrina the Teenage Witch naturally took Halloween very seriously. It released a Halloween special every season except for the final one.

One iconic Halloween episode is season 1, episode 5, called “A Halloween Story.” Here, we learn that Halloween is an important time for Sabrina’s family, and her aunts make her join them for a special event. However, Sabrina also wants to attend her crush Harvey’s party. Sabrina decides to solve this problem by cloning herself, except the clone is only able to say a small set of phrases.

This episode and other ones from Sabrina the Teenage Witch can be streamed on Hulu.

‘Family Matters’ Season 8, Episode 7

Family Matters gave fans a lot of Halloween fun with a few special episodes. One definitely stands out among the rest — season 8, episode 7, which is also called “Stevil.”

In the episode, Steve Urkel has found a hobby in ventriloquism and even has a dummy that looks like him. One night, the dummy comes to life and proceeds to wreak havoc on the Winslow family. Family Matters is usually a light-hearted show, but this episode is more terrifying than what fans are used to. It even comes with a warning at the beginning.

Viewers can enjoy this Halloween special and more Family Matters episodes on HBO Max.

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Season 3, Episode 6

Everybody Loves Raymond had a hilarious Halloween episode in 1998, which was the sixth episode of its third season.

The episode actually centers around Ray and Debra’s sex life more so than Halloween. Ray and Debra discuss Ray possibly getting a vasectomy, and Ray later buys colorful condoms for them to use on Halloween night. However, the family soon finds themselves an embarrassment in the neighborhood when Frank mistakes the condoms for chocolate coins and gives them out to trick-or-treaters.

All episodes of Everybody Loves Raymond, including this one, are available on Peacock.

