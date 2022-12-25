How Close Are Kate Middleton and Her Father-in-Law King Charles?

When Queen Elizabeth II died, the roles and titles of the most senior members of the royal family changed. Upon the monarch’s death, her oldest son became King Charles III and his wife (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) became Camilla, Queen Consort. In his first address to the nation, the new king declared that his heir, Prince William, and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, were the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Following these changes, a report surfaced that King Charles isn’t exactly pleased with all the attention the Princess of Wales has been getting lately. Here’s more on that and what we know about their relationship.

Kate Middleton and King Charles visit The Prince’s Foundation for Children and The Arts at Dulwich Picture Gallery | Danny Martindale/WireImage

Rumors that King Charles isn’t happy Kate is stealing the show

The working royals have been seen out and about many times since the queen’s death as they have kept busy with numerous royal engagements almost daily. King Charles has also been hosting receptions and state dinners over the last few months, which the Prince and Princess of Wales have attended. But at some of those affairs, Charles’ daughter-in-law has stolen the show and not everyone thinks the king is pleased about that.

The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden spoke to Palace Confidential about how he believes Charles is seeing the same situation happen now with Kate getting all of the attention that he saw with Princess Diana.

“I think he’s getting used to it. Isn’t he? I’m sure it does wrangle a bit,” Eden said per Express. “He was sort of known to be resentful when Diana used to get all the headlines. Now he’s king but it’s Catherine on the front pages.”

Not only that, but Charles is also aware that over the years just about every poll conducted has resulted in the majority of Britians saying they would rather have William and Kate as their king and queen consort than Charles and Camilla.

They became closer after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down

Kate Middleton and King Charles III meet students who practice life-drawing during their visit to The Prince’s Foundation training site | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

No matter what Charles actually feels, he understands that Kate and William’s popularity is the monarchy’s biggest strength and what the institution needs if it wants to continue to survive for years to come.

Also, following Prince Harry and Meghan’s exit, it’s believed that the king gained even more respect for his heir’s wife and has such a good relationship with her because he trusts her.

A body language expert has noticed proof of that conveyed in their behavior. Judi James analyzed photos of Charles and Kate together and noted the king and princess exhibit a closeness and are very comfortable whenever they are in each other’s presence.

“Kate and Charles do seem to have a rather special relationship that shows up visibly in public as the pair seem to single each other out for attention and empathetic signaling,” James told Express. “Their body language together suggests they are tuned in to each other, using flattery and mirroring signals to show some like-minded thinking or appreciation of a joke.”

Charles was once close with his other daughter-in-law too

King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Meghan Markle share laughs at The Prince of Wales’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Speaking of Meghan, Charles was once thought to be very close with her as well.

The now-king and Harry’s wife formed a bond even before she and the prince tied the knot as Charles was said to be very fond of her. Harry’s father even gave Meghan the nickname “Tungsten” after the strong metal because he admired her strength and toughness.

Charles was also reportedly instrumental in persuading his mother to allow Harry to marry a divorcee in a church. And after the news came that Meghan’s father was ill and would not be able to attend the wedding, Charles immediately stepped in and offered to walk her down the aisle.