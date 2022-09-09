‘Cobra Kai’ and 3 Other Butt-Kicking Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend

Cobra Kai recently premiered its much anticipated fifth season on Netflix, which means many of you already have your weekend planned out. It likely involves snacks, a couch, and watching the sequel series to The Karate Kid. If you don’t have plans and are looking for something to do, buckle up. Here’s a list of some awesome butt-kicking Netflix shows to binge this weekend.

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 premiered on Netflix Sept. 9

Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) pick back up with the kids from Cobra Kai in season 5. After the shocking twist at the All-Valley Tournament in season 4, Johnny and Daniel realize it’s going to take them working together to turn things around for the dojos. With John Kreese (Martin Kove) in jail due to Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffth) plan to frame him, Silver now runs Cobra Kai.

If you love karate, have a general sense of nostalgia, or just appreciate great television, check out Cobra Kai Seasons 1-5, exclusively on Netflix.

The Netflix series ‘Devil in Ohio’ features a mysterious satanic cult

With spooky season only weeks away, we’re not judging anyone if they get started with their chills and thrills a little early. Devil in Ohio stars Emily Deschanel as Dr. Suzanna Mathis, a psychiatrist working in a local hospital. When a strange girl shows up at the hospital, Suzanna takes an interest in her. However, after Suzanna decides to bring the girl home to stay with her family, audiences learn she escaped from a satanic cult, and its members will do what it takes to get her back. Inspired by true events and based on the book of the same name by Daria Polatin, Devil in Ohio streams exclusively on Netflix.

All four seasons of ‘Stranger Things’

After an almost-three-year wait, the pop culture phenomenon Stranger Things returned with its much anticipated super-sized fourth season. Season 4 features newcomers Joseph Quinn as the beloved Eddie Munson, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, along with the regular cast members like Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Sadie Sink.

If you somehow missed one of the best Netflix shows out there on the first go-round, and the entire weekend sprawls out ahead of you with no plans in sight, settle in for some ’80s nostalgia, monsters, and wild government conspiracies. We promise. Once you hit play, you won’t stop until the credits roll on the Stranger Things Season 4 finale.

‘Echoes’ Season 1 has audiences asking, ‘Who’s who?’

TV watchers looking for some slow-burn Netflix shows need to look no further than Echoes on Netflix. The series, starring Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer, follows identical twin sisters who have swapped places since birth. They share everything, including some darker secrets. When one of the twins goes missing, it risks throwing their perfectly choreographed lives into chaos.

The Netflix mini-series includes seven total episodes. So, it qualifies as a perfect show to binge on a rainy day or a weekend without plans.

