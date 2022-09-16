Cole Hauser Just Welcomed a Very Special Guest to the Set of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Cole Hauser has been on location in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley since the spring to make Yellowstone Season 5. The production schedule has been lengthy because TV’s most-watched drama is delivering a super-sized new season with 14 episodes in total. Still, Hauser has found the time to welcome friends and family to the set — including one very special guest who showed up in early September.

Cole Hauser has ties to Montana that aren’t related to ‘Yellowstone’

Montana has been good to Hauser and his character, Rip Wheeler. The Yellowstone audience has consistently grown in the first four seasons, culminating with more than 15 million viewers in the season 4 finale. And it’s all because people enjoy watching the drama among modern-day cowboys, ranchers, and their enemies set against a backdrop of gorgeous Montana scenery.

But Yellowstone isn’t Hauser’s only connection to the Treasure State. He’s got a long list of famous ancestors, including one on his father’s side who was the governor of Montana in 1885. Hauser’s mom Cass Warner pointed out this connection to Montana in a May Instagram post.

“Mr. Cole’s love for Montana is literally in his blood on his father’s side of the family! His great-grandfather, Sam T. Hauser, was the governor of Montana in 1885,” Warner wrote on Instagram.

“A newspaper called him ‘Montana’s greatest captain of industry, former chief executive, pioneer trailblazer, eminent financier, distinguished citizen and one of the choice and master spirits of the age.’ Good stuff! Family!”

The actor just welcomed a very special guest to the ‘Yellowstone’ set

Hauser is a descendant of Hollywood royalty — his great-grandfather Harry M. Warner was one of the founders of Warner Bros. Studios. His famous family also includes his mom, the founder of the Warner Sisters film production company and his father, actor Wings Hauser.

In early September, the Yellowstone star welcomed a very special guest to the set of season 5 when his mom arrived for a visit. Hauser marked the occasion with a post on Instagram that featured him and his mom on horseback in front of the Yellowstone barn with the rocking Y logo.

“Momma, I’m so happy to have this time with you. Let’s keep riding in life. Love ya!” Hauser wrote. The actor also tagged his mother in the post, and she shared a proud response.

Cole Hauser’s mom loves to post about family

Warner wrote, “OK…love this post! Woke up to these kind words from a very kind, wise old soul?The pride I feel is SO golden! The talent, the caring, the persistence and just knowing is something to behold! Treasured time with one of my favorite people!!! @colehauser22 More sharing laughter and rides in the future! Love ya???.”

This is just one of the many posts on Warner’s Instagram grid that is covered with photos of her kids, grandkids, and in-laws, making it clear that she is living her best life. Warner even posted a pic with Hauser and his co-star Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd Pierce), who she described as “fine.”

“Puckering up for a kiss from Rip! And fine Forrie Smith, the real deal cowboy and natural actor next to me on my other side! What a night raising money for homeless pets in Houston, Texas! Life is grande!” Warner shared.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

