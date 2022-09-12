Colin Kaepernick Scored $180,000 Over Asking Price for His Bay Area House

In recent years, Colin Kaepernick has become better known for his civil rights activism than his NFL career. But he has notably demonstrated a strong instinct in not only his personal beliefs but also his life and career. Even when it comes to real estate, Kaepernick shows keen judgment, turning a tidy profit on the sale of his Bay Area house.

Colin Kaepernick played for the San Francisco 49ers until 2016

After playing football in high school, Colin Kaepernick played for the University of Nevada. During his time with the Wolf Pack, he was named the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Offensive Player of the Year twice. Moreover, he became the only player in NCAA Division I history to reach 10,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards.

Following his college graduation, Kaepernick joined the San Francisco 49ers, where he played from 2011 to 2016. During his final year with the sports team, he gained global attention for kneeling rather than standing for the National Anthem as a silent protest against racial injustice. At the end of that season, Kaepernick became a free agent and remains unsigned.

Colin Kaepernick’s house sold for a wild price in 2017

Kaepernick — who reportedly has a net worth of $20 million — purchased a home in San Jose, California, in 2014 for $2.7 million. The 4,600-square-foot house boasts four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a lounge and bar, a fireplace, a swimming pool and spa, and other eye-catching amenities, including a remarkable view.

When Colin Kaepernick’s house sold only three years later, he made a nice profit. According to the Los Angeles Times, Kaepernick got $3.075 million for his Bay Area house. The amount was $180,000 over his asking price. Likely, his exit from the 49ers precipitated his decision to relocate.

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab welcomed their 1st child in 2022

Colin Kaepernick and his girlfriend Nessa Diab in 2019 | Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images

More recently, Colin Kaepernick purchased a condo in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood. According to Mansion Global, he paid $3.21 million for a two-bedroom luxury apartment in July 2021. Amenities include 24-hour concierge service, a swimming pool, a private health club, and a garage. But Kaepernick’s life is about to change dramatically.

On August 28, his longtime girlfriend — radio and TV host Nessa Diab, known mononymously as Nessa — confirmed on Instagram that she and Kaepernick had welcomed their first child. Details regarding the baby, including the birthdate, name, and gender, remain undisclosed. Will Nessa and Kaepernick consider moving into a larger home as their family grows? Only time will tell.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Seemingly Shades Beyoncé and Jay-Z for Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV