Colin MacRae Is Now the #1 Guy in the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Group After Gary King’s Love Bombs Fall Flat

Is Gary King losing his Below Deck Sailing Yacht mojo now that Colin MacRae is single? MacRae was feeling himself during the latest episode, calling King out for taking a smoke break while everyone worked.

Plus, previews tease that while MacRae hooks up with chief stew Daisy Kelliher, King’s typical flirting doesn’t seem to get him anywhere. Has the King been dethroned?

Colin MacRae is the new leading man on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

MacRae was in a relationship with someone at home during his first two seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. And while he loved to stir the drama pot on the show, he rarely found himself in the middle of it. But now that he’s single, he seems to be a little bolder this season.

“I believe there’s a little bit of excitement around that fact,” he laughed about being single during an interview with Decider. “The first two seasons I was able to sit back and just be nice and respectful to my partners at the time and stay out of trouble, but nothing holds me back this season. I get into the thick of it a little bit.”

Colin MacRae | Laurent Basset/Bravo via Getty Images

His role on the show is also thrust into the spotlight, especially after he essentially saved the season when he fixed the sailing yacht engine during the first charter.

“People are going to see things that they’ve never seen before. The whole engineering side of the show doesn’t usually get attention, but this season it can’t help but be the focus because there were so many mechanical malfunctions,” he said. “A couple of things that happened could have potentially ended the entire season. The upside —if I had to find one—is that the audience finally gets a view into my world as an engineer. I think it’s fascinating, but I’m biased.

Colin finds himself in the middle of the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ drama for once

MacRae is also a main focal point this season because he’s in the middle of the drama for once. Last season King and Kelliher flirted and kissed in the hot tub. King has admitted that he’s attracted to Kelliher, but she wants to keep him in the friendzone.

However, this year MacRae is the object of her affection. “We’ve always had chemistry,” he said about Kelliher. “We just love each other’s company. It was just something that happened very naturally, something that neither of us were really expecting. However, at the same time, our getting together was probably inevitable if we were both single at the right place at the right time.”

Unfortunately, the hookup creates tension with King. “I thought it was all just fun and games and he was happy for me. He was actually super excited about it to my face,” MacRae recalled. “Unfortunately, it did end up putting a strain on our friendships. That’s almost bound to happen when you get romantic with your friends.”

Gary King’s flirting fell flat this ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season

MacRae has always joked about being bewildered over the number of women who were attracted to King. He’d say in confessionals, “Come on, it’s Gary!” But King’s magic seems to have tarnished a bit this season. After arriving on the boat late, he sets his sights on Mads Herrera.

She gets drunk enough to make out with him in the hot tub but rolls her eyes at his advances when they are sober. In fact, she calls out his “love bombs” in a confessional. In the past, King always had at least one person in hot pursuit. During Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, Sydney Zaruba wanted King to make her his girlfriend. And then in season 3 Ashley Marti couldn’t quit King.

But this season, his flirting doesn’t seem to be sticking. Plus Kelliher apparently gives him the Heisman too.