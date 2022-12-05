Commentator Says ‘Very Interesting Theory’ Could Explain Prince Harry ‘Spare’ Bombshell Swerve

TL;DR:

Author Gyles Brandreth claimed in his 2022 book Queen Elizabeth had “bone cancer” toward the end of her life.

According to a royal commentator, a “very intelligent” theory proposes the royal family may have given Brandreth permission to share the information.

That way, it wouldn’t be “breaking news” if Prince Harry included the detail about Queen Elizabeth in his upcoming Spare memoir.

Prince Harry | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Wait, did the royal family prevent Prince Harry from dropping a bombshell in his Spare memoir? A royal commentator thinks they might’ve. Ahead, how a “very intelligent” fan theory involving a new royal biography and Queen Elizabeth II’s health could explain it all.

Author claims Queen Elizabeth had ‘bone marrow cancer’ toward the end of her life in 2022 biography

Broadcaster and author Gyles Brandreth makes a major claim about the queen in his forthcoming book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait. In Daily Mail excerpts of the biography, out Dec. 8, he claims the late monarch supposedly had “bone marrow cancer.”

“I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life,” he wrote.

“The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, and multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly,” Brandreth continued.

“Currently, there is no known cure, but treatment — including medicines to help regulate the immune system and drugs that help prevent the weakening of the bones — can reduce the severity of its symptoms and extend the patient’s survival by months or two to three years.”

Commentator dubs theory about royal family preventing Prince Harry from divulging Queen Elizabeth health details in ‘Spare’ as ‘very intelligent’

Now for the theory about the queen, the Duke of Sussex, and Spare. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield explained it on the Nov. 27 episode of her To Di For Daily podcast.

“Somebody messaged me today,” she began telling TalkTV’s Cristo Foufas. “Suggesting that perhaps — because I don’t know about you, but I’ve heard these rumours [sic] about bone marrow cancer for a very long time now — Gyles got permission from the family to include this in his book.”

So what’s a possible reason behind such a thing? To “ensure that it wasn’t breaking news if Harry included it in Spare, which I think is very intelligent.”

“I think that that very much could be it,” she continued. “Because we’ve heard the whispers and perhaps the family wanted to control how that information was released.”

Author’s claim may put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth into ‘question’

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Aaron Chown/AFP via Getty Images

Schofield discussed how Brandreth’s claim may result in Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the queen being seen differently.

“I think that this [the book] gives real insight into the Queen’s relationship with Harry and Meghan towards the end of her life,” she told GB News. “Because we didn’t know, we’re finding out that the Queen towards the end of her life was suffering in silence from bone marrow cancer.”

“Now, did Harry and Meghan really decline their last invitation to spend time with her? If they knew that she was suffering from cancer, I would certainly hope not. Or perhaps, the family didn’t think they could trust them with that information.”

“It really makes you start to question their relationship with the Queen. Here in the United States, Harry goes on television and talks about incredibly close they are. He’s trying to protect her from certain members of the staff or family. And I think in reality we’re realising [sic] that there was a real divide here.”

Harry’s memoir debuts on Jan. 10, 2023.

RELATED: Boston Kate Middleton ‘Fashion Fun’ Isn’t Happening, Expert Says