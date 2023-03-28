Commentators Say Prince Harry’s Legal Battle Makes Coronation Appearance More Likely: ‘Logistics of It Make Sense’

Schedules are aligning for Prince Harry. Commentators think it’s “shaping up” that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation. The reason being a trial for a tabloid lawsuit is kicking off around the same time in London, England.

Trial for Prince Harry’s tabloid lawsuit begins on May 9

May 2023 is set to be a big month for Harry. And not just because of his father, King Charles III, being officially crowned king. Around the same time, Harry’s lawsuit against Mirror Group, or MGN, regarding phone hacking accusations will go to trial.

Judge Timothy Fancourt ruled Harry’s case, including alleged unlawful information gathering in the late ‘90s and early aughts, should be included in a forthcoming trial. That means Harry’s legal battle will continue with a High Court trial in London on May 9, just three days after the coronation (via Metro).

Previously, a spokesperson for Harry confirmed he and Meghan Markle had received “email correspondence” from the king’s office regarding the coronation. However, they didn’t say how the couple would RSVP. Since then, experts, commentators, and even Oprah have weighed in with their thoughts.

Harry ‘shaping up’ to be at the coronation because he’s a witness in tabloid trial



Going to the coronation might work well given Harry’s schedule for early May 2023. Hosts of the Royally Obsessed podcast, Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito, talked about how the upcoming trial date is just days after the coronation.

“Harry needs to be in London on May 9 for this trial against Mirror Group,” Fiorito said (via Express). “Does this mean he definitely will be there for the coronation? I feel like it is shaping up to look like he might be because of this trial date.”

Referring to reports, the podcast co-host said Harry “has to be in London for a trial in person since he is going to take the witness stand.”

“It sounds like it’s going to happen,” Bowie added, echoing Fiorito’s comments. “I think the logistics of it make sense for him to attend the coronation and then stay on for this.”

Previously, lawyer David Sherborne, who represents not only Harry but other celebrity claimants, told the court Harry would be “the only witness” in the case.

Sherborne also noted Harry “will not settle” given what he said in his undisclosed witness statement and “everything he has said outside these proceedings.”

Prince Harry made an unexpected appearance at a March 27 court hearing

Legal proceedings have already taken Harry across the pond. On March 27, he made a surprise appearance in London, England. His first since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

There Harry attended the first of a four-day court hearing at the High Court. He “listened intently to legal argument,” as the hearing in the case against the Daily Mail, got underway (via Newsweek).

Harry, among other celebrities, is suing the U.K. tabloid for alleged bugging, breach of privacy, and using deceitful measures to obtain personal information.

The 38-year-old and other claimants, including Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, and Sadie Frost, are fighting to keep the case going amid Associated Newspapers Limited’s dismissal application.

Per the outlet, Harry’s understood to have left Meghan Markle at home in Montecito, Calif., with their two children, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1.