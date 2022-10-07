‘Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’: What the Docu-Series Details About Tony Hughes Death the Series Did Not

The heinous killer Jeffrey Dahmer has become a hot topic of conversation after Netflix‘s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. As audiences travel through Dahmer’s childhood and his rise into a sadistic cannibal and killer, fans feel heartache for his victims. The series detailed the story of Tony Hughes, but Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes tells a few different details about his death.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers regarding Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.]

The series and docu-series explain Tony Hughs, and Jeffrey Dahmer knew each other beforehand

Dahmer’s Modus Operandi became more evident as he hunted his victims. He often visited a local gay bar to catch another man’s interest. While appearing charming, Dahmer often convinced them to return to his apartment to take a few photos. Not far into their time together, Dahmer would grow afraid of his visitor leaving, leading to their death.

When it came to his victims, Dahmer often did not know them. But Tony Hughes was another story. According to Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Hughes and Dahmer were acquaintances. The series details that Dahmer felt a different connection to Hughes. Despite being deaf and mute, Dahmer seemed fond of Hughes. Audiences saw them spend time together, flirt, and develop a form of relationship.

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes details a similar story. Through the testimony of Michael Ross, who knew many of the victims, he explains Dahmer and Hughes knew each other beforehand. “Tony knew Jeff for a long time,” said Ross.

Ross details one night on Memorial Day weekend of 1991. Hughes saw Dahmer enter the bar and followed him to the dance floor. From that moment on, Ross never saw Hughes again.

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes tells a different story about the murder of Tony Hughes

The backlash toward Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has had audiences wondering how much creative license the series took to tell Dahmer and his victims’ stories. Hughes was one of the few victim stories audiences saw in detail. But his death was described differently in testimonies in Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

In the series, Hughes was leaving Dahmer for a week while on a job. Dahmer becomes enraged and grabs a hammer to kill him. But Hughes manages to leave. Upon his return to retrieve his keys, Dahmer attacks him. But the docu-series explains Dahmer killed him another way, similar to his Modus Operandi.

Dahmer’s tape recording to his defense attorney explains he wanted to keep Hughes. He added pills to his drink to hinder him. In a harrowing recount of the events, Dahmer looked for a way to keep Hughes without killing him. Using his drill, he drilled a hole in his skull and performed a lobotomy to induce a zombie-like state. But by injecting muriatic acid into the skull, Dahmer ultimately killed Hughes.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story tells a drastically different story about Tony Hughes.

What happened after Dahmer murdered his victim?

It is unclear why Dahmer had a different relationship with Hughes than his other victims. But the docu-series gives in to the idea that Dahmer felt a different connection to Hughes than others. One of the detectives explains Dahmer strangled Hughes even after his death by lobotomy.

But Hughes was one of the skulls Dahmer kept long-term and was found in his apartment when police arrested him. Hughes was one of the many victims that faced the horror inflicted by Dahmer.

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is available on Netflix.

