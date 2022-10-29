Remembering Coolio’s 2020 Vice Presidential Bid With Running Mate and Porn Star Cherie DeVille

The 2020 election was a wild ride. Coolio announcing his campaign for Vice President with his running mate, porn star Cherie DeVille, wasn’t even the most outlandish moment. Regardless, the rapper’s crusade, which initially appeared to be nothing more than a publicity stunt, lasted 17 months.

During the summer of 2017, rapper Coolio announced his candidacy as the Vice Presidential running mate of candidate Cherie DeVille, who was also campaigning to become the first-ever female President of the United States.

Coolio and DeVille’s slogan, “Make America F***ing Great Again,” caused many to question the legitimacy of their political bid. The fact that they announced their plans to run on none other than PornStarForPresident.com didn’t help much with their credibility.

Coolio and Cherie DeVille’s Presidential campaign

Despite what one would expect to find on a website with “porn star” in its name, the page — still up and running as of publication — looks completely legitimate and outlines DeVille’s stance on immigration, marijuana legalization, and universal healthcare.

The team

DeVille’s bio boasted a rather impressive educational background that included a doctorate and a description of her kindness. The rest of her and Coolio’s team included potential roles for each member:

Kennedy Summer, a vegan medical student and model/actor

Canadian-born Sports Illustrated model Khloe Terae who claimed she would “use her inside position with Prime Minister Trudeau to keep the feisty Canadians at bay, while beautifully representing the United States of America.”

Professional wrestler Virgil

Porn star, Alix Lynx

However, Coolio’s bio sounded more like a typical politician’s than one would expect from this rap star:

“He has lived and seen the struggles that many Americans face, being raised in Compton, California. Experiencing the difficulties of growing up poor and doing anything to survive, Coolio can relate with the everyday American. Having climbed up and to the top of the mountain as a self-made American, he’s a success story.”

Coolio and DeVille’s platform

With a plan for universal healthcare called “Cooliocare” and a plan to legalize marijuana, the pair had a relatively normal platform for an Independent candidate.

However, Coolio strongly believed in conspiracy theories, particularly the “Deep State.” He believed a network of actors and celebrities work with the federal government to do … no one is quite sure.

In an interview with Vlad TV, the rapper and 2020 candidate said he believes the deep state is preventing him from moving forward in his campaign. “I don’t know what the deal is; I think they’re trying to keep me down. I think they’re trying to hold me back.”

What happened to Coolio’s Vice Presidential bid?

When and why did Coolio and DeVille rescind their bid?

About 17 months after announcing their candidacy, DeVille announced she was ending her presidential campaign. She listed a lack of financial support as a reason.

Coolio has since died, but where is DeVille now?

At 59 years old, the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper died on September 28, 2022. Foul play was not suspected, and Coolio’s manager alleged he died of cardiac arrest.

It is unclear what the future holds for DeVille, though she does still actively produce and direct porn. It will be interesting to see if she decides to take up any of her former collaborator’s causes in the wake of his death.

