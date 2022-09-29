Coolio Performed the Theme Song For a Beloved ’90s Nickelodeon Show

Nickelodeon shows in the ’90s hold a special place in many people’s hearts. California-bred rapper Coolio‘s legacy will be remembered through his music, as well as through a timeless theme song he performed for one of these iconic TV shows.

Coolio | Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Coolio started rapping in the ’80s

Coolio first got his start rapping as part of the group WC and the Maad Circle in the late 1980s. He eventually broke out on his own, releasing his debut solo album It Takes a Thief in 1994. He quickly became a star in his own right, with the album’s single “Fantastic Voyage” peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified Platinum with over one million copies sold.

The following year, Coolio released the song “Gangsta’s Paradise” for the movie Dangerous Minds. The song went on to become one of the biggest rap songs of all time, sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. He went on to title his sophomore album after the song; the LP would be certified double Platinum with over two million copies sold. The song won Coolio a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.

(L-R) Kenan Thompson, Coolio, and Kel Mitchell | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc.

Coolio performed the ‘Kenan & Kel’ theme song

Coolio’s musical accomplishments from this time are what many people remember. But in 1996, with a Grammy Award to his name and the status of one of the hottest rappers in the business, Coolio took his talents to an unlikely place: Nickelodeon.

At the time, one of Nickelodeon’s most popular shows was the sketch comedy series All That, in many ways constructed as a kids’ version of Saturday Night Live. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were two cast members on the show, and in 1996, Kenan and Kel got a show of their own.

Kenan & Kel became a cult classic in its own right, thanks to both young actors’ comedic timing and ability to make viewers laugh. Coolio himself blessed Kenan & Kel from the beginning by singing the beloved theme song, “Aw, Here It Goes.”

“Aw, Here It Goes” remains instantly recognizable, as Kel has used the song to open his comedy shows in the past.

Kenan and Kel paid their respects when Coolio died

Kenan and Kel had a massive amount of respect for Coolio. After his shocking death in September 2022, Kenan took to his Instagram Stories to express his condolences. “Wait, now Coolio!!!” he said. “Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!”

Kenan gave his props to the rapper in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly celebrating 20 years of Kenan & Kel. “Shout out to Coolio,” he said. “It was the best. He had been on All That before at that point, so we felt like we knew him. That’s how you are when you’re young: ‘Oh yeah, Coolio’s my best friend.'”

Kel agreed, pointing out the unforgettable theme song of the show. “That hook, the song still holds up today,” he said. “When I do [comedy] shows I’ll play the Kenan & Kel theme song and come out to the stage to that or I’ve even been in the club and they play it.”

RELATED: Coolio Deeply Regrets Rejecting an Offer From ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic: ‘That Was 1 of the Dumbest Things I Did in My Career’