‘Cosmic Love’: Maria Opens Up About Why She Turned to Astrology to Find Love [Exclusive]

Can the stars help you find true love? That’s the question posed by Prime Video’s new reality dating series Cosmic Love. It follows four people – each representing an element of the Zodiac – as they try to find love among a pool of 16 other singles. Along the way, they receive guidance from the Astro Chamber, an astrological expert that points them toward their four perfect matches.

What’s it like to turn your romantic future over to the stars? Showbiz Cheat Sheet talked with Maria Rodriguez, Cosmic Love’s Earth Element, about why she decided to give the astrologically-themed dating show a try and how she ended up connecting with the guy who ended up being her perfect match.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Cosmic Love.]

Maria from ‘Cosmic Love’ was open to the power of astrology

Maria Rodriguez on ‘Cosmic Love’ | Amazon Studios

Maria, a 28-year-old from New York City, says she never expected to turn to reality TV to find love. But when the chance to be on Cosmic Love presented itself, she couldn’t say no.

“I got called for another show, and it didn’t happen,” she said. “But then they called me again and they said this one really fit who I was and my personality. And when they told me a little bit about it, I was like, ‘Oh my God, absolutely.’”

Unlike some of the other Elements who were more skeptical about the power of astrology, Maria – who describes herself as a “true Capricorn” – came in with an open mind. She grew up watching famed Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado with her grandmother and her mother. Later, she embraced learning about angel numbers, energy, and manifestations, and also drew on her Catholic heritage.

“I kind of combined everything together,” she said. “I never was the one thinking like, ‘Well, no, astrology doesn’t matter’ … I’ve always connected everything.”

Cosmic Love also appealed to Maria for another reason. She’s a professional makeup artist and entrepreneur with multiple businesses, including one distributing wholesale makeup overseas. But her successful career left her little time for romance.

“I don’t really have time for dating,” she said. “[Finding love] is something I don’t spend too much time on.”

How she knew Chris R. was the one

Each Cosmic Love Element had four potential matches. But just because two people are astrologically compatible doesn’t mean they’re destined to be together, as Maria discovered.

Toward the end of the show, she’d narrowed down her four potential matches to two men: Chris E., a Pisces and 26-year-old actor and musician from Nashville, and Chris R., a 27-year-old Leo who works as an engineer. Though the stars suggested a relationship with either guy held promise, she ultimately had to trust her gut. And her gut pointed her to Chris R., who she felt she had a connection with on both a physical and emotional level.

“I had connected with Chris R. in a way that I wasn’t connected with Chris E.,” she said. “It was flowing and it just got stronger and stronger … it was going with what felt right.”

“You have to always go with your heart,” she added.

What she took away from her experience on ‘Cosmic Love’

Though her Cosmic Love experience is behind her, Maria said that she learned things during her time on the show that gave her a fresh perspective on relationships.

For one, the chance to get to know people in an environment where everyday life concerns were put on the back burner showed her that “relationships and connections can be built in just giving people time. I think we have a lot of distractions.”

“You can love someone in a matter of weeks, a matter of months, a matter of days,” she said. “That changed my perspective in relationships, in friendship, in everything.”

All episodes of Cosmic Love are now streaming on Prime Video.

