Countdown to Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Wedding: Sweetest Quotes From the Quarterback About His Fiancée and Their Daughter

Wedding bells will be ringing in the near future for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews. While the couple hasn’t publicly announced their wedding date, they recently celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties leaving many to assume they will be tying the knot very soon.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews pose for photo at the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills event | Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Every week during the NFL season Mahomes joins 610 Sports Radio’s The Drive in Kansas City to give his take on the previous game and all things football. The signal-caller has also talked about Matthews and their daughter, Sterling, during his weekly spot. So before Mahomes and Matthews walk down the aisle, we’re taking a look back at some of the sweetest things the signal-caller has said about his soon-to-be-wife and their baby girl.

What Mahomes is most thankful for

In 2021, The Drive hosts Carrington Harrison and Sean Levine asked Mahomes what he was most thankful for in 2020. After all, that was the year he signed a massive contract extension and won a Super Bowl. But the athlete’s answer had nothing to do with football. That’s because it was also the year he got engaged to his high school sweetheart and when they learned they were going to be parents.

“It had to be a tie with the engagement and the pregnancy,” Mahomes answered. “Those things are special, that you don’t get to happen a lot in your life. Being able to be a dad and being able to get married here soon, I’m truly thankful for that.”

The best thing about having a holiday off

Patrick Mahomes kissing fiancee Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Last season, the Chiefs’ bye fell on Week 12 which gave the team off Thanksgiving week. Mahomes revealed what he enjoyed most about that.

He said: “For me, it was just getting away … and just being with the fam. You miss some time when you’re in season with the baby growing up, so to get to spend a full week with her was awesome.”

Speaking of his baby, Matthews gave birth to their daughter on Feb. 20, 2021, and the quarterback couldn’t wait for his little girl’s first Christmas.

Christmas as a new dad

“I’m super excited,” Mahomes told the radio hosts ahead of the holiday. “Santa will be coming to the house. There’s going to be presents everywhere. It’ll be me, Brittany, and Sterling. I’m excited to have the first Christmas with the family, the little one, It’ll be a special moment.”

After Christmas, the NFL star shared that Santa brought Sterling a black Power Wheels Lamborghini.

“Sterling, I don’t think she understood what Christmas was yet, but she understood she got a lot of toys. She was playing with literally everything. It was fun to see her do that,” Mahomes recalled, before joking: “You can control [the Power Wheels] through a little remote control, too. I think it’s a bad sign for me that she’s already getting a black Lamborghini. Brittany’s already putting it in her head.”

The three most important things in Mahomes’ life will never change

The Chiefs quarterback has also made clear what matters to him the most in his life.

“It’s family, faith, and football for me,” he stated. “That’s how I’ve always lived my life. Those things will always be the most important.”

