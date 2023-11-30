Thanks to the magic of editing, modern singers can make it seem like they are trading verses with classic rock stars. Country star Kane Brown released a virtual duet where he and Elvis Presley sing “Blue Christmas.” He explained what it was like to hear the new version of the song. Interestingly, “Blue Christmas” has had a big influence on Brown’s music.

Kane Brown had ‘chill bumps’ listening to his Elvis Presley ‘Blue Christmas’ duet

Brown is a country star known for hits such as “One Thing Right,” “Used to Love You Sober,” and “Like I Love Country Music.” He recently released a virtual duet of himself and Elvis singing “Blue Christmas.” During a 2023 interview with Billboard, Brown discussed what it was like to hear the new version of “Blue Christmas.”

“Really different, in the sense that you obviously don’t have the other artist in the room while you are recording it — but the first time I heard the final track, it gave me chill bumps,” he said. Brown praised Elvis for being an icon and an innovator.

Why the country star thinks that Elvis Presley is ‘so inspiring’

Brown was asked to name his favorite song by the “Hound Dog” singer. “It would be hard to pick just one song, but it is still something I am trying to wrap my head around that I have a duet with Elvis,” he replied. “And to hear my daughters sing it at home now too — what an amazing feeling.”

In addition, Brown discussed his admiration for Elvis. “As I got older, learning a lot more about his background growing up, and just how much he had to push the meter in so may different ways, and how many times he was told ‘No’ before he powered through to become the legend he is today,” he said. “Now being an artist, having a better understanding just how amazing what he was able to accomplish was, and how he did it with his talent and by being so unique — that’s still so inspiring.”

How ‘Blue Christmas’ regularly inspires Kan Brown’s musical style

This isn’t the only time Elvis impacted Brown’s life. During a 2022 interview with The New York Times, the country star said his “nana” was a big fan of the “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You” singer. She had a large purse with the hip-swiveler’s face on it.

As Brown got older, he started listening to Elvis’ music more carefully. He felt the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was musically fearless. Brown reveals he tries to mimic the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s vocals on “Blue Christmas” and “Hound Dog.” Brown predicted that the classic rock icon will be famous until the end of time. “Elvis was just his own thing, man,” Brown opined. He cited Elvis as one of his favorite singers, alongside the modern R&B star H.E.R.

Brown is an incredible musical talent and he’s helping to keep the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s legacy alive.