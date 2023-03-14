Courteney Cox Doesn’t Read Her ‘Scream’ Scripts for This Reason

Courteney Cox has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for over three decades. She has starred in various hit TV shows and movies. However, one of her most notable film roles has been that of Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise.

As the sixth installment of the Scream franchise is set to release, fans eagerly anticipate what they can expect from the upcoming movie. However, fans may not know that Cox has a peculiar habit when it comes to her scripts for the Scream films: she barely reads them.

Courteney Cox portrays Gale Weathers in all six films of the ‘Scream’ franchise

Courteney Cox attends Paramount’s “Scream VI” World Premiere I Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Cox first appeared in the original Scream film, released in 1996, portraying Gale Weathers — a determined, ruthless journalist always searching for a good story. She has played the role in all five previous films and will reprise it in the upcoming sixth installment of the horror movie franchise.

Cox is one of only two actors to appear in every installment of the legendary horror franchise, alongside Roger L. Jackson (who voices Ghostface). Her character has not only lived through Ghostface’s many iterations over 20 years but has also not retired from journalism.

Cox’s portrayal of Gale has been lauded by critics and fans alike, making her a Scream franchise staple. Her involvement in the films has helped to solidify her place as a prominent figure in the horror genre.

Courteney Cox doesn’t read her ‘Scream’ scripts

Cox recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, discussing how she prepared to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in Scream VI. As one might expect, even for the series’ longest-running character, she first flipped through the script to see if her character would die.

However, the actor confirms that she doesn’t read beyond that.”I don’t read after my character is not in the script,” she said. “Whether she lives or dies, I don’t really want to know what happens, so I don’t read it.”

Cox was quick to clarify that it isn’t because she doesn’t take acting seriously. Instead, she’s worried about the same thing that bothers all of us when we hear about a new and highly anticipated film: spoilers. The actor also noted that not knowing who the real killer is helps her stay on her toes while filming.

‘Scream VI’ takes place in New York City

Scream 6 is set in New York City, filming in Montreal https://t.co/gfGeyUjzB3 pic.twitter.com/PKgdpt5Gyz — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) June 13, 2022

After the success of Scream (2022), the infamous horror film franchise continues with Scream VI. As with the previous films in the series, the plot of Scream VI is largely being kept under wraps. However, from the movie’s trailer on YouTube, we know that the story moves to New York City, where a powerful new Ghostface is chasing the heroes. There is also some evidence of a Ghostface fan club, which suggests that there might be more than just a couple of suspects this time.

Scream VI is now playing and promises to be another suspenseful murder mystery with danger around every corner.