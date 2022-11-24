Is Cowboys Receiver CeeDee Lamb Still Dating Crymson Rose Who Went Viral When He Was Drafted?

When the Dallas Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a viral moment was born. Millions watched as Lamb, who was surrounded by family and friends, immediately took his phone from his girlfriend Crymson Rose after she tried to look at it.

Jokes and Twitter memes lit up social media and now years later, some have questioned if Lamb and Rose are still together. Here’s more on that, plus the other professional athlete Rose dated before the wide receiver.

CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys on the field prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles | Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The viral ‘phone snatch’ on draft night

On April 23, 2020, cameras cut to Lamb after he was drafted by the Cowboys. The clip, which quickly circulated on the internet, shows Rose sitting on the couch next to Lamb and taking his cell phone before he grabbed it back out of her hand. Social media dubbed it the “phone snatch” and thousands of people commented.

But after the clip went viral, Lamb took to Twitter himself to explain what happened saying: “Y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat” with a thumbs-down emoji.

Rose also chimed in and responded to what some had posted tweeting: “His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys, I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him … Sheesh.”

The way CeeDee Lamb snatched that phone back ? (via @mixeduppasha) pic.twitter.com/zi33F4Lp8L — Overtime (@overtime) April 24, 2020

RELATED: Who Is Dak Prescott’s Model Girlfriend, Natalie Buffett?

Are Lamb and Rose still together?

Rose was born on March 30, 1999, to parents Lori Love and Michael Rose. She has one sibling, a brother named Damon. Rose’s father, who was a former running back for the Oklahoma Sooners, died in a motorcycle accident on Nov. 17, 2005, when Rose was just 6 years old. She attended Norman North High School in Norman, Oklahoma, where she played basketball before enrolling in her late father’s alma mater.

Rose and the wideout began dating in 2019 when they were both students at the University of Oklahoma. Since their public draft night moment, they tried to keep their relationship private and many thought they were still together until recently when Rose put up pictures on Instagram of a new man in her life.

In October 2022, she posted several intimate photos with a mystery man and captioned them: “Happy birthday to my sweetest love. It’s easy to find gratitude in this life with you. With God’s will I’ll be celebrating this day forevaaa.”

Many thought Crymson Rose was trying to snoop through BF CeeDee Lamb’s phone! https://t.co/VVi5RoIbMV — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) April 24, 2020

RELATED: Who Is Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott’s Girlfriend Halle Woodard?

Rose dated another athlete before Lamb

Before she dated Lamb, Rose was in a relationship with another athlete.

After the draft night moment went viral, NBA star Trae Young was quick to comment on Rose taking the phone. “Bruh said ‘nahhhh what you doin,” the Atlanta Hawks guard wrote alongside a retweet of the video.

Not much gets past social media detectives as they dug up pics of Young and Rose together and pointed out that she is his ex before sharing a few snaps of them via Twitter. The two went to the same high school and began dating then. They even went to prom together but called it quits in 2018.