Who Is Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott’s Girlfriend Halle Woodard?

Ezekiel Elliott was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He had an immediate impact at the running back position as he led the league in rushing yards his rookie year. He continued to put up impressive numbers and after a holdout in 2019, he was given a six-year extension worth $90 million, $50 million guaranteed.

While Zeke is one of the most recognizable stars in the NFL, not much is known about his longtime girlfriend. Here’s more on the very private Halle Woodard.

Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants | Elsa/Getty Images

Woodard’s age and profession

There isn’t a ton of information out there about Woodard, but we do know that she was born on Nov. 24, 1992, and is originally from Iowa. Her family relocated to Texas and she attended J.J Pearce High School in Richardson, just outside of Dallas. Like Elliott, Woodard’s an athlete as she was on the Track & Field team in school.

After graduation, she enrolled in Iowa State University and earned her nursing degree in 2013.

Today, Woodard works as a personal trainer and an aesthetic nurse. For the latter, she does everything from botox injections to laser hair removal to dermabrasion as well as other cosmetic procedures.

Woodard and Elliott have broken up in the past

After a Brief Breakup How Ezekiel Elliott and Halle Woodard Announced They Were Back to Together (Pics-Vid-IG) https://t.co/damcBl71wb pic.twitter.com/cJaojNrC5C — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) June 1, 2021

RELATED: Who Is Dak Prescott’s Model Girlfriend, Natalie Buffett?

Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been together since 2017. They did, however, go through a few brief breakups over the years. According to SportsGossip.com, in one instance they split for nearly four months and unfollowed each other on social media after the running back was detained by police over an altercation with security at the Electric Daisy Festival in Las Vegas.

After Elliott and his girlfriend reconciled, rumors started to swirl that he proposed and they were engaged. That news, however, was never confirmed and Woodard hasn’t been spotted wearing a ring.

They try to keep their private life out of the spotlight

Dak, Zeke and Michael Irvin pulled up to the Mavs game tonight



Cowboys legends ? pic.twitter.com/LQTuNyz12X — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 29, 2021

RELATED: Who Is Cooper Rush’s Wife Lauryn Rush?

Elliott and Woodard have done a good job keeping their relationship out of the spotlight. It seems like that’s something Woodard certainly appreciates considering she likes to keep her love life with Zeke under wraps.

These days her Instagram is set to private and she has rarely uploaded any photos of the athlete. In fact, there are only a few pictures of them anywhere together. In 2021, they were seen attending a Dallas Mavericks game together. Woodard has also been spotted in the stands at a few Cowboys games too.

Before Woodard, Elliott made headlines over serious allegations made by Tiffany Thompson who called the police on him in 2016 and accused the running back of domestic violence. It was also revealed that Elliott filed a harassment claim against Thompson with the Frisco, Texas authorities at one point. However, neither Zeke nor Thompson were ever charged with any crime.