How a Crazy Dream Led Kane Brown to a Record Deal

Country music is easily one of the most competitive parts of the industry to break into. Before becoming one of its brightest stars, Kane Brown experienced that firsthand. But as fans know, the pioneering singer ultimately found his way to a record deal.

What many of Brown’s fans may not know is the role he claims his own dreams played in his breakthrough into the business.

Kane Brown has forged his own path to country music success

Kane Brown in 2015 | Erika Goldring/WireImage

Brown first started to gain attention from country music fans in 2014. The then-aspiring singer began posting Facebook videos of himself performing covers of songs by popular country stars like Alan Jackson, George Strait, and Lee Brice.

Before long, he teased his first single, “Used to Love You Sober,” which carried his first EP, Chapter 1, to much acclaim. Later in 2016, Brown released his self-titled debut studio album, and his career was up and running.

Hit singles like “What Ifs” and “Heaven” propelled him to future stardom. And Brown’s second album, 2018’s Experiment, kept fans’ goodwill alive with popular tracks like “Lose It,” “Good as You,” and “Homesick.” He also released an EP titled Mixtape, Vol. 1 in 2020.

Kane Brown credits his dreams with getting him a record deal

Brown recently appeared on the Zach Sang Show and dropped a surprising revelation about his career. While fans might point to his signature genre-blending style or his smooth vocals as how he received a record deal, Brown himself gives all the credit to his psyche, or rather, his dreams.

“I used to have crazy dreams. … My first song, “Used to Love You Sober,” I had a dream, and that was in there. And I wrote it down. And that was what made me get my record deal. … I can literally have a dream, and then wake up and tell you everything that just happened.”

Most artists would love to have the ability to write hit songs literally in their sleep. In Brown’s case, he’s able not only to express his creative vision but harness it when he wakes up. Talk about a dream come true.

Kane Brown’s ‘Different Man’ isn’t inspired by any dreams

Although his dreams get much of the credit for his music career, Brown admits his latest music didn’t come out of any of his dreams. Instead, his most recent studio album, 2022’s Different Man – the first album of his career that Brown co-produced – marks a different path forward.

Coming four years after his previous release, Brown endured the COVID-19 pandemic with the rest of the world. And no doubt, he felt the pressure to tinker a little longer with his ideas on Different Man. The album marks perhaps the most ambitious blending of genres he’s done so far.

