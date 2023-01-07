This Crazy ‘Emily in Paris’ Moment Made Star Lily Collins Laugh out Loud

It turns out the only thing better than watching the Emily in Paris Season 3 finale is watching the cast of Emily in Paris getting together to watch the Season 3 finale.

Released on Netflix on December 21, the third installment of the series left fans reeling after several of the most beloved characters’ storylines exploded in the final moments of the season.

Now, the cast of Emily in Paris come together in a new Netflix behind-the-scenes interview to discuss the finale with one story point making the series star, Lily Collins, laugh out loud.

Ashley Park plays Mindy in ‘Emily in Paris’

At the beginning of Emily in Paris Season 3, Mindy seems to be in a good place. Season 2 saw some bumps in the road for her and her bandmate-turned-boyfriend, Benoit (played by Kevin Dias), which led to Mindy turning down a solo residency at a famous Paris nightclub to stay with her band.

But when Season 3 kicks off and Mindy and Benoit are back together and better than ever, Benoit accepts the residency on Mindy’s behalf. Soon, she is living her dream, performing onstage in Paris.

When Mindy’s old boarding-school crush, Nicola (Paul Forman), reappears in her life, things go south for Mindy and Benoit.

Attempting to repay Benoit for his support, Mindy arranges to sell the song Benoit wrote for her to Nicola for a commercial. Benoit declines, and the pair go down in flames in Emily in Paris Season 3, Episode 5 while performing a killer rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Shallow.”

Flash forward to the Emily in Paris Season 3 finale, and Mindy is dating Nicola. While Nicola understands where Mindy comes from in a way Benoit never can (Mindy is the daughter of China’s “Zipper King”), Benoit understands who Mindy is now and who she wants to be in a way that Nicola never can.

Mindy’s romantic struggles only get more complicated when Benoit arrives in the final episode with the big news that could change everything for Mindy.

Lily Collins laughed out loud when she heard what happens to Mindy in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3

Arriving just as Mindy is about to jump in a helicopter with Nicola (though she doesn’t know it yet), Benoit tells Mindy that their song is going to Eurovision.

“When I found out you were going to Eurovision, I was like, ‘What?” Collins recalls in a Netflix behind-the-scenes video (available via YouTube) that features many of the cast of Emily in Paris. “How crazy does this show get?!”

As the longest-running annual international televised music competition, Eurovision features songs from over 40 countries (Guinness Book of World Records). It is a huge opportunity for Mindy and Benoit. But, more importantly, the news shows Benoit may understand Mindy’s drive for success more than she originally thought.

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4: Release date and fan theories

Reflecting on the romantic rollercoaster Mindy has in Emily in Paris Season 3, Park asks, “What is more important? Someone who makes you feel comfortable, or someone who makes you feel understood?”

This will likely be the question on Mindy’s mind entering Emily in Paris season 4. While the release date for the next season has not been announced yet, fans can rest assured that Season 4 is coming.

The series was renewed for both Seasons 3 and 4 shortly after Emily in Paris Season 2 premiered in 2021, and the new seasons were filmed back to back, according to Harper’s Bazaar. While the show traditionally releases in December, this could mean an earlier release in 2023.

In the meantime, fans eagerly dissect and theorize about Mindy’s love life in the upcoming Emily in Paris Season 4. While the jury seems decidedly and universally out on which of Mindy’s beaus she will ultimately wind up with (though leading theories point to neither), all fans seem to want Mindy and Benoit to win Eurovision.

How that storyline would pan out is unclear, but it could finally mean that Mindy and Emily can get a bigger apartment.