What Creature Is Wednesday Addams, Student at Nevermore Academy for Outcasts, Freaks, and Monsters?

Nevermore Academy is a school for “outcasts, freaks, and monsters. This leaves many wondering which category Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) fits into. Here’s an explanation of the powers Wednesday has in the Netflix series and a description of the kinds of monsters, freaks, and outcasts she goes to school with.

‘Ravens’ Goody and Wednesday Addams | Netflix

Wednesday Addams learns to harness her powers at Nevermore Academy

As Wednesday learns on her first day, Nevermore was founded centuries ago to educate outcasts, freaks, and monsters. According to the official Nevermore Academy website, the school’s mission is to “help each student master their extraordinary abilities through world-class academics and unique extracurriculars.”

Enid in Werewolf form | Netflix

Like the fictional Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Nevermore helps people with special abilities learn to control them. Founded by Nathaniel Faulkner, Nevermore nurtures its students through various classes and extracurriculars.

Wednesday Addams isn’t a creature, but a psychic known as a ‘raven’

One of the subplots in the first season of Wednesday centers around her budding psychic powers. Wednesday’s gift comes from her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and her father’s relative Goody Addams. She can see glimpses of the future. As with any other character who possesses such power, Wednesday’s abilities are both a gift and a curse.

Since Wednesday’s visions are more potent and darker in nature, she’s a type of psychic known as a “raven.” As Morticia warns, “raven” psychics can go mad if they don’t have proper training. This is why Wednesday’s schooling at Nevermore is crucial.

Wednesday Addams goes to school with monsters like werewolves and Hydes

Like Wednesday, her classmates have special powers of their own. Some morph into creatures or monsters, like Enid (Emma Myers), who comes from a long line of werewolves.

Then there’s Tyler (Hunter Doohan), a normie resident of Jericho who doesn’t attend Nevermore, but probably should to get a handle on his inner Hyde. As explained in season 1 of Wednesday, a Hyde is a monster controlled by a master. Faulkner’s journal explains: “Born of mutation, the Hyde lays dormant until unleashed by a traumatic event or unlocked through chemical inducement of hypnosis.”

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Ravens, werewolves, and Hydes aside, there are plenty of other outcasts, monsters, and freaks featured in Wednesday, including:

Telekinesis (Rowan): The ability to move people and objects with the mind.

Animation (Xavier): Like 3-D come to life, those with the power of animation can make drawings come alive and do their bidding.

Gorgon (Ajax): Like Medusa, Gorgons have snake-like heads and can turn things to stone with one glance.

Siren (Bianca): Mermaids capable of living on land, the Sirens in Wednesday have the power of suggestion with their Siren Song.

Electricity (Uncle Fester): His Emperor Palpatine-like abilities give him the power to deliver electric shocks.

