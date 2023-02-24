‘Creed III’ Movie Review: Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Go Head to Head

Creed III marks the ninth film in the Rocky franchise and the third installment of the Creed movies. Lead actor Michael B. Jordan takes a step behind the camera in his directorial feature debut, but Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin’s screenplay comes with no shortage of baggage from its predecessors. Nevertheless, Creed III makes for an amusing sports drama.

‘Creed III’ brings a rivarly from the past

L-R: Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed and Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson | Eli Ade/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Adonis Creed (Jordan) is enjoying the high-life. He successfully reached his professional dreams and has a beautiful family with his wife, Bianca (Tessa Thompson), and daughter, Amara (Mila Davis-Kent). Suddenly, Adonis’ childhood friend, Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), turns up out of the blue with unknown intentions.

Behind the happy family life and boxing fame, Adonis has a past that continues to haunt him. He tries to keep it hidden beneath the surface, but it’s about to break loose. Adonis and Damian have the same dream, and they’re about to fight for the ultimate prize.

Friendship, loyalty, and the meaning of success

Creed III takes viewers back to Adonis’ childhood, providing context to some of the behavioral and social decisions that he makes as an adult. A couple of time jumps provide snapshots of how his adolescence feeds into the present day, as Damian acts as a ghost of sorts from the past. Coogler and Baylin’s screenplay puts this dynamic at the film’s core, allowing all else to flow around it.

Adonis’ relationships within his family appear perfect from the outside, but Damian’s resurfacing widens the cracks. His mother isn’t so trusting of Damian, exposing old trauma from Adonis’ past that puts their bond in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Bianca makes attempts to break down the barriers that he refuses to let down, knowing little about his past. Amara admires Adonis’ strength in the family and within the boxing ring, but his profession has an impact on her in ways both positive and negative.

Creed III puts emphasis on how Adonis’ boxing career weighs on every aspect of his personal life, but he’ll have to rely on some of the skills that he learned in the ring to solve other issues. Adonis explains how a common misconception of the sport is that it’s all about violence. Rather, he emphasizes that it’s all about timing and focus, both of which play into the underdog stories woven through the narrative.

‘Creed III’ completes a worthwhile boxing trilogy

Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed | Eli Ade/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Jordan’s Creed III walks the line between the dramatics and action spectacle. Each boxing scene is treated with weight, as the cinematography and sound design both play into making each punch feel devastating. It gradually builds toward a rousing climax that thrives on intensity.

Jordan stars in the titular role, although his performance feels a tad subdued, especially alongside a powerhouse like Majors as Damian. He delivers a knock-out performance, successfully diving into the dramatic stakes without sacrificing the potency of the boxing scenes. Thompson acts as the sequel’s heart, pushing the narrative’s drama forward with ease.

Coogler and Baylin’s screenplay is straightforward, keeping to many of the tropes from boxing dramas of the past. It lays down an abundance of foreshadowing, removing tension from the story. Additionally, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky is noticeably absent without mention of what he’s up to, largely feeling locked in a vacuum.

Creed III marks a formidable bookend to the trilogy with no shortage of boxing extremity. Despite a thin script, the dramatic stakes are effective in and out of the ring. It’s a solid directorial feature debut from Jordan, giving the world of a taste of what he’s capable of behind the camera.

Creed III punches into theaters on March 3.