‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Premiere Date, Revival Cast, and More

For nearly 15 years, Criminal Minds enthralled viewers with a strong ensemble cast and detailed storylines. Right out of the gate, the police procedural drama was a hit. And the show remained a ratings juggernaut for years.

When the series went off the air, fans were devastated. But the recent news that Criminal Minds is returning for a reboot is causing a buzz. To date, we know more than ever about the brand-new revival, a show bound to make waves when it debuts on Paramount+.

When did the original ‘Criminal Minds’ end?

Criminal Minds debuted on CBS on September 22, 2005. The series followed a dedicated group of criminal profilers who worked for the FBI to investigate difficult cases. They’d reveal the ultimate perpetrators while dealing with personal struggles and tribulations. With a large ensemble cast, including Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, Thomas Gibson, Spencer Reid, and Rachel Nichols, Criminal Minds earned acclaim from critics and fans.

After 15 successful seasons, Criminal Minds went off the air on February 19, 2020. Many viewers were upset about the series’ swift cancellation. But it wouldn’t be long before fans would get some closure regarding the show they loved so much.

A reboot of ‘Criminal Minds’ was announced in 2020

Just a couple of months after Criminal Minds went off the air, producers announced a forthcoming reboot series. However, it was several years until fans managed to get any concrete details. In the summer of 2022, multiple media outlets reported that the rumored Criminal Minds reboot finally received a release date.

According to Pop Culture, the series, dubbed Criminal Minds: Evolution, will debut on the streaming service Paramount+ on November 24, Thanksgiving Day. The first two episodes will premiere on the holiday weekend. Then, fans can look forward to new episodes every Thursday until the mid-season finale premieres on Thursday, December 15.

What do fans know about ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’?

The revival series will pick up after the new year, with new episodes through January until the season finale in early February 2023.

Pop Culture reports that many of the show’s original cast members will reprise their roles for Criminal Minds: Evolution, including Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster. Unfortunately, several fan-favorite actors from the original series will not return, including Shemar Moore and Matthew Gray Gubler.

For now, only one season is greenlit, so it’s unclear whether Criminal Minds: Evolution will return long-term. Certainly, the cast is just as excited as the show’s fans. Many of the actors are teasing new scenes and storylines on social media. Plot details remain relatively scarce, but a statement from Paramount+ promises lots of excitement. Looper reports:

“In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub (unknown criminal) who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

With just weeks until the premiere of the highly-anticipated reboot, fans are bound to be waiting for any exciting new developments with Criminal Minds: Evolution.

