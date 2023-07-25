Here's what Princess Diana's former employee is saying about the criticism Prince William is receiving for his new initiative that was close to his mother's heart.

Prince William has been working on a new project and it’s one that was close to Princess Diana’s heart. But he’s been mocked and criticized for it.

Here’s more on that and why someone who used to work for the prince’s late mother is saying William doesn’t deserve such criticism.

Prince William’s new initiative is to end homelessness

The Prince of Wales recently launched his Homewards initiative, which is a project aimed at ending homelessness in the U.K. In a statement to the Associated Press, William acknowledged that the project is “a big task” saying: “But I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated.”

Paul Burrell, who was Princess Diana’s aide and butler from 1987 until her death in 1997, gave his take on the prince’s new initiative and the timing of it.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Burrell said: “William’s just inherited a massive fortune and a portfolio of properties in Cornwall because he’s now the Duke of Cornwall. It’s a hereditary title which comes with masses of farms and land through Devon and Cornwall. Now, he sat down and thought about this and I think it’s a brilliant idea that he’s thought of to end homelessness in Britain by building properties on Duchy of Cornwall land. See, the land belongs to William, he’s just got to invest some of the money which is brought in by the farms to build houses.”

Burrell added: “It makes sense, it completely makes sense and I know he will remember his mother taking him and Harry when they were young children down under the arches at Charing Cross to sit and talk with all the homeless in cardboard boxes.

“Diana did that regularly with the boys to show them that Britain wasn’t all palaces and castles and playing polo. This was the real face of Britain and it’s because Diana inspired William to follow her footsteps with the homeless charities and Centre Point in those days. He has thought of this brilliant idea, I wonder if in William’s mind, it is for his mum. He’s doing this to continue his mother’s work.”

Diana’s former butler says it’s ‘wrong’ to criticize William now

But some say that William’s plan to have social housing on his land in the Duchy of Cornwall and wanting to “start small” is pretty vague. They’ve also pointed out how the Duchy of Cornwall currently advertises luxury holiday cottages for a hefty price tag — a jarring comparison when he’s trying to campaign to end homelessness.” Moreover, the £3 million being offered up by his charitable foundation pales in comparison to the £369 million for the restoration project going on at Buckingham Palace.

But Burrell has something to say to those critics and fired back: “[Prince William] is inspired by his mother and now his legacy carries on not just through himself, but he will be passing it on to his kids and showing them what his mother showed him. So no doubt he’s saying, ‘Well, Granny Diana took me when I was little and it’s time for you to do that now because you have to see what life is really like.’”

The princess’s former aide added: “He’s incredible, the two of them [William and Kate] together are a power couple and they’re learning the ropes before their time comes, they’re learning about the people of the country which he will be king of one day. Incredible. He’s doing everything right. There’s no criticism and to criticize that couple is wrong.

“And I know Harry has but it’s petty and I think it’s down to petty jealousy in a way.”