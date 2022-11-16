‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2: Some Fans Fear the Worst for New Episodes

Fans were overjoyed when Freeform renewed Jessica Biel’s Freeform thriller Cruel Summer in June 2021. However, it’s been some time since we’ve heard news about the series. Now, there’s growing concern Cruel Summer Season 2 might not be happening because all mentions of the second season have been removed from the show’s social media channels. Here’s what we know about the possibility of Cruel Summer Season 2 not happening.

‘Cruel Summer’ creator left the series, but season 1 still happened

In July 2021, Deadline reported Cruel Summer creator Bert V. Royal left the series. Royal was to executive produce the series alongside Biel, Michelle Purple, and Max Winkler. However, after the show’s pilot episode, Royal did not continue with the series because of disagreements with a network executive.

Regardless, the show went on for a full season. It was a hit among viewers, who are eager for new episodes.

‘Cruel Summer’ fans are concerned about the second season thanks to the show’s social media

“They’ve removed any mention of season 2 from their social media,” a Cruel Summer fan pointed out on Reddit. That’s not entirely true. There’s a pinned tweet on the official Cruel Summer Twitter account confirming filming for season 2.

The Reddit post continues: “It used to say ‘Season 2 coming 2022’ in their social media profiles. They now only reference season 1. Something weird is going on.”

That part is true. At publication, the Twitter account’s profile reads: “Who do you believe? Who do you deceive? Season 1 of @FreeformTV’s #CruelSummer streaming now on @hulu.”

“They better not cancel it!!!” reads one comment. “Maybe it got pushed to 2023,” another Redditor pointed out. “A lot of bands will completely clear their social media when they’re about to drop something big,” said another Redditor. “So maybe there’s an announcement coming up.”

The plug hasn’t been pulled on ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 — yet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to representatives regarding season 2 of Cruel Summer. We did not hear back by publication, but that doesn’t mean fans should lose all hope about getting new episodes. As the one Redditor pointed out, a big announcement could be coming soon. At this point, we won’t likely be getting new episodes of the Freeform series until some time in 2023, though.

Everything we know about season 2 so far

While Cruel Summer Season 2 might be on the back burner for now, there are a few things we know about the show. “I know that nonlinear storytelling is such a big part of why this show is so fun,” executive producer Tia Napolitano told People in June 2021 “So we’re going to keep that. I’m not sure in what way.”

Outside of keeping the storytelling the same, we also know season 2 will feature a new cast of characters including Sadie Stanley (The Goldbergs) as Megan Landry. According to a Freeform press release, Megan is “a computer coder and honor student from a blue-collar family.”

“Once Megan meets Isabella [Eloise Payet], she begins to live in the moment and embrace her true self. When events take a tragic turn, her long-held dreams are dashed, and she is left wondering who she can trust.” ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Press Release, Freeform

Additionally, Griffin Gluck joins the Cruel Summer Season 2 cast as Luke Chambers, Megan’s best friend who comes from a wealthy family. If the second season is anything like the first, the girls were both probably romantically involved with Luke at some point. Other stars slated to appear in Cruel Summer Season 2 include KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet regarding updates on season 2. Cruel Summer Season 1 is currently available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Prime UK.