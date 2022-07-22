Crunchyroll at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Every New Anime Announcement

Showbiz Cheat Sheet Film and Gaming & Comics Section Editor Katie Maloney attended the Crunchyroll panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to get the inside scoop on what anime fans can expect through the end of the year and into 2023. Here’s everything she learned.

Every new anime this year according to Crunchyroll at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ Season 2

The series is returning after a 10-year hiatus! The Devil is a Part-Timer! follows Satan who is attempting to conquer the world of Ente Isla. However, he must content with Hero Emilia who forces him to retreat through the gate that transports Satan to modern-day Tokyo, Japan. Fans can stream the series now on Crunchyroll.

‘Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary’

The series follows a group of young warriors, called Knights of the Zodiac, who are tasked with protecting the goddess Athena. One of these warriors is a young orphan named Seiya, who is destined to become the Pegasus Knight. Seiya must attempt to save Athena’s life by ascending Sanctuary and defeating twelve legendary Gold Knights. That catch is – he only has twelve hours to do it. Fans can find out if Seiya is success by streaming the series on Crunchyroll this Summer.

‘To Your Eternity’ Season 2

To your eternity follows Fushi, an immortal being who takes on multiple forms in order to learn what it’s like to be truly human. During the series, Fushi takes the form of an abandoned white-haired village boy and his white wolf in order to stimulate as it learns what it is to be truly human. According to Crunchyroll at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, fans can stream To Your Eternity Season 2 this Fall.

‘The Tale of Outcasts’

According to the panel hosts, Crunchyroll plans to simulcast the recently revealed anime adaptation of Makoto Hoshino’s The Tale of Outcasts manga. Hoshino’s manga made its debut in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in August 2019 and was featured through April 2021. Now it’s back in series form. Fans can stream the series on Crunchyroll soon.

‘Parallel World Pharmacy’

The series follows Kanji Yakutani, a medical researcher who dies and reincarnates in another world as a Pharmacist of sorts. When he discovers the state of medical care in his new world, he decides to open a pharmacy and bring proper medicine to everyone who needs it. He also uses his secret ability to create and destroy matter to help his work. Fans can stream the first episode starting July 24.

‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ Season 2

The series is coming soon to Crunchyroll. The series follows a 34-year-old underachiever who gets run over by a bus. Luckily, he gets a second chance when he is reincarnated as an infant. Now, Rudy is determined to live the life he previously took for granted. According to Crunchyroll at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, fans can stream the series soon.

Every new anime coming to Crunchyroll in 2023

‘In/Spectre’ Season 2

In season 2 Saki-San is no longer a threat. But, Kuro’s older cousin Rikka Sakuragawa is still dangerous to the world. Luckily, Rikka has gone into hiding, so Kuro and Kotoko start solving a variety of supernatural mysteries. The series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in January 2023.

‘Solo Leveling’

Based on the popular webcomic of the same name, Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo, who lives in a place where some humans have magical abilities. These humans are known as hunters, and they fight monsters in order to protect mankind. The series will premiere on Crunchyroll in 2023.

‘Tomo-Chan Is a Girl!’

The rom-com series follows Tomo who has been best friends with Jun since they were little kids. But now that they’re in high school, Tomo has developed feelings for Jun and wants to be more than just friends. However, Jun sees Tomo as just one of the boys. Can Tomo win Jun’s affections? According to Crunchyroll at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, fans can stream the series in January 2023.

RELATED: 10 Best Anime to Watch in Summer 2022