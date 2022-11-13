Cynthia Lennon Detailed the ‘Hilarious’ Brainstorming Session for the Beatles’ Band Name

Even before they were the Beatles, these musicians were rehearsing and performing together. As noted by Cynthia Lennon, these artists decided to change their name after a “hilarious” night over a beer-soaked table. Here’s why the Beatles changed their band name, according to John Lennon’s ex-wife.

The Beatles began making music under the band name the Quarrymen

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison were the three-piece band that began practicing and perfecting their sound while enrolled in school. Lennon attended Liverpool College of Art, which is now a part of Liverpool John Moores University.

He began writing with McCartney, with his then-girlfriend sharing that even then, the two knew the importance of their partnership. They performed as the Quarrymen, with the band name a nod to Quarry Bank High School. The Beatles band name didn’t come until months later.

Why (and how) the Quarrymen changed their name to the Silver Beatles — and eventually, the Beatles

To stand out from the other Liverpool bands, the musicians all started wearing black jeans and polo necks. They switched music, from performing ballads by Cliff Richard to leaning into rock and roll.

In her 2005 memoir John, Lennon’s then-girlfriend Cynthia Powell (who later became Cynthia Lennon after marrying the Beatles member), detailed her experience meeting and spending time with the Quarrymen. That includes a significant switch in the band name.

“To fit with their changing image the boys decided it was time for a new name,” Lennon wrote. “We had a hilarious brainstorming session over a beer-soaked table in the Renshaw Hall bar, where we often drank.”

“John loved Boddy Holly and the Crickets, so they toyed with insect names,” she continued. “It was John who came up with Beetles. He changed it to Beatles because he said if you turned it round it was ‘les beat,’ which sounded French ad cool. They settled on the Silver Beatles.”

The Beatles continued releasing music as a group until their breakup, publicly announced in 1970

It wasn’t until August 1960 when the group was offered a six-week stint in Germany that the name changed again. From then on, the band was officially known as the Beatles. It wasn’t until later that Ringo Starr officially joined the group as a full-time drummer.

The Beatles’ first album Please Please Me, debuted in 1963. That collection featured songs “Love Me Do,” “Twist and Shout,” and “I Saw Her Standing There.” It also kickstarted their global stardom.

The Beatles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, also earning Grammy Awards and nominations since their debut. They continued releasing albums until McCartney’s public announcement regarding their breakup in 1970.

Even today, music by the Beatles earns millions of Spotify streams, including “Here Comes the Sun,” “Hey Jude,” and other hits.

