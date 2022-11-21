Cynthia Nixon Recieved Praise From ‘Sex and the City’ Fans After Miranda Gave a Speech

Given its effect on pop culture, multiple books have been written on Sex and the City. Amy Sohn’s 2004 book Sex and the City: Kiss and Tell ranks as one of the most comprehensive. In the book, Sohn spills lots of juicy details about what went on behind the scenes of the iconic and influential show. She even shares the reactions stars like Cynthia Nixon (who played Miranda Hobbes) received for certain moments.

During Season 2, Miranda gives a passionate speech

In the season 2 episode, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” Miranda gets frustrated with the other women. They’re gossiping about their sex lives and the men they’re dating, and Miranda wants to talk about something with more substance. Upon finding out that the ladies are currently discussing the length of a date’s testicles, Miranda launches into a speech.

“That’s it, I’m outta here,” she says. “All we talk about anymore is Big or balls or small dicks. How does it happen that four such smart women have nothing to talk about but boyfriends? It’s like 7th grade with bank accounts—what about us? What we think, we feel, we know, Christ! Does it always have to be about them? Just give me a call when you’re ready to talk about something besides men for a change.”

It’s an explosive moment that fans, it turns out, were glad to finally see happen on the show. Especially since many believed the ladies’ friendships ought to have pulled more focus.

Fans loved this brave and relatable Miranda moment

Though it was early on in the series run, some felt Miranda’s speech was a long time coming. For a show that created such rich female characters, the plotlines always came back to men. As BuzzFeed notes, Sohn revealed actor Nixon herself got a lot of support directly from fans about that moment. When they would talk to her out in public, many would bring up the incident and tell her, “I’m so glad [Miranda] said that!” The moment seemed to reflect a frustration that many women had not just with the show but with their own friendships.

Interestingly, Sex and the City seemed to its own advice. In subsequent seasons, the women’s rich lives outside of just their interests in men became a much bigger focus. For instance, we see more of Miranda’s career progression, her exploration of new hobbies (like training for the marathon), and her journey into motherhood.

Cynthia Nixon has always brought a lot of nuance to her portrayal of Miranda

Actress Cynthia Nixon attends The 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

One of the reasons Miranda was so appreciated is because of the compelling approach Cynthia Nixon took with her character. Nixon has been in the business a long time, but she’s undeniable best known for Miranda. Though her own life path took her elsewhere, most notably toward a foray into politics, Nixon returned to reprise her role in the revival series.

Fans may be extremely divided about the direction show writers have taken with Miranda Hobbes in And Just Like That… but Nixon continues to make Miranda the complicated, three-dimensional woman she was always meant to be… with or without a man.

