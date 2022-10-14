Cynthia Nixon Spotted Sporting Miranda Hobbes’ Signature Red Hair While Filming ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Cynthia Nixon has not been spotted on the set of And Just Like That… just yet, but the famed actor is planning to return for the show’s second season. When she does pop up, fans of Nixon’s character, Miranda Hobbes, might be treated to a blast from the past. Recently, Nixon has been spotted sporting Miranda’s signature red hair again. It’s a marked departure from her naturally blonde mane and the silver hair she had in the reboot’s freshman season. Nixon went red specifically to portray Miranda, so it hardly seems like a coincidence.

Cynthia Nixon shows off a new hair color ahead of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 filming

Cynthia Nixon is sporting Miranda Hobbes’ signature red hair now that filming for And Just Like That… season 2 is in full swing. While Nixon hasn’t been photographed on set yet, several Instagram posts prove the famed actor has been working on the series. In recent weeks, Nixon has also been active on the social circuit, appearing at multiple events.

In early August, Nixon posted a photo of herself with her natural blonde hair. By late September, she was a redhead once again. In the last week, she’s posted multiple photos to Instagram sporting the bright red hair associated with her Sex and the City character.

Nixon was a blonde when she originally auditioned for the role of Miranda. Casting agents were concerned that three blondes and one brunette would be a bit too confusing for fans. Nixon agreed to go red to win the role. She spent six seasons as the fiery redhead, and fans loved her for it. During season 1 of And Just Like That… the red was gone, with the character opting to go grey. Fans are hopeful that the change could indicate changes to Miranda’s storyline, but only time will tell.

Miranda Hobbes’ personality shift in season 1 of ‘And Just Like That…’ outraged fans

Miranda was a cynical and analytical overachiever for all six seasons of Sex and the City and the franchise’s two movies. While she was always a bit more non-traditional than Carrie Bradshaw and Charlotte York, she rarely made a decision without carefully weighing the pros and cons. She also wasn’t prone to fits of spontaneity.

In season 1 of And Just Like That…, the HBO Max reboot of Sex and the City, she went rogue. Early episodes of the reboot dealt with a potential alcoholism storyline before changing directions and sending Miranda flailing into the arms of Che Diaz. Miranda left her husband, Steve Brady, and got involved with Che, the non-binary comedian Carrie worked with on a podcast. She was whimsical, needy, and a bit unhinged over the new relationship, which confused fans. When the screen went dark on the finale, Miranda gave up a competitive internship to follow Che across the country.

Could Miranda’s return to red hair indicate a return to normalcy for the character?

So, could Miranda’s red hair mean the return of a more sensible Miranda? It’s unclear. Miranda’s upcoming storyline has not yet been divulged. We know that, at the very least, Che is here to stay, like it or not. Shortly after season 1 wrapped, Michael Patrick King, the reboot’s showrunner, spoke at length about Miranda and Che and fans’ hatred for the storyline.

More recently, he told E! “One of my burning passions about season two is Che.” Based on King’s statements, fans will see much more of Che, although it is still up in the air if their romance with Miranda will continue. All we can hope is that we’ll see Miranda’s original attributes meld more seamlessly with the personality shift we saw in And Just Like That…. season 1. The red hair could be a solid start.

