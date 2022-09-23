‘DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: The Real Story of How the Serial Killer Was Caught

Netflix‘s DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story breaks down the life story of a killer cannibal who killed 17 victims. From a young age, Jeffrey Dahmer knew he was different, and by his 20s and 30s graduated to become a murderer who targeted men of all ages. But his Modus Operandi and hidden pleasures would soon crumble when trying to kill one of his victims. In the end, Jeffrey Dahmer was caught, thanks to the bravery of Tracy Edwards.

[WARNING: This article contains mild spoilers for DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.]

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer after getting caught in ‘DAHMER — Monster The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ | via Netflix

The Netflix series opens with Jeffrey Dahmer’s last victim escaping

DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins when Dahmer (Evan Peters) is well into his horrifying career as a killer. His apartment becomes his workshop. But it also arouses the suspicion of his neighbor due to the horrible stench coming from her vent. But the series soon kicks off with Dahmer on the prowl again for a new victim.

Returning to his hunting ground, a gay bar called Club 219, Dahmer buys drinks for three men. But he learns from them that they have all met before. Following his Modus Operandi, Dahmer offers them money in return for posing for some photos.

DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story gives more backstory to the one event that would lead to Dahmer getting caught by authorities. Only Tracy Edwards (Shaun Brown) accepts his offer out of the three men at the bar. At Dahmer’s apartment, Tracy notices the awful smell, which Dahmer says is rotten meat.

Sooner rather than later, Edwards feels uneasy but keeps up with Dahmer. While looking at Dahmer’s dead fish, he tries to handcuff Edwards but fails. When trying to leave, Dahmer threatens him with a knife. Edwards plays along, hoping to stay alive and watch The Exorcist III, poses for photos, and tries to seduce Dahmer. In a vulnerable moment, Edwards attacks Dahmer and escapes to the police.

How did Jeffrey Dahmer get caught by police and arrested in real life?

The Netflix series gives audiences a more cinematic version of the nitty gritty details of Dahmer’s story of being a killer. But audiences will find DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is accurate in how he was caught and how Edwards became his last surviving victim.

According to People, what audiences see in the series is how Edwards managed to escape a gruesome death. In July 1991, like his previous victims, Dahmer lured him with some charm and prospects of getting paid for photos at his apartment. He also enticed him to hang out, drink beer, and watch a movie.

Like the series, Dahmer tried to handcuff Edwards and threatened him when he tried to leave. According to Women’s Health, Edwards testified that Dahmer said he would eat his heart. He played into Dahmer’s delusion to punch him and escape the apartment. DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story adds more detail, like Edwards gauging Dahmer’s eye, hitting him with a lamp, and another item.

Edwards escapes into the street, shirtless and with a hanging handcuff, and runs into police officers. Recounting what just happened, he leads them back to Dahmer. Under the suspicion of wanting to get the key for the handcuff, an officer finds Dahmer’s polaroids of his victims.

Where is Tracy Edwards now?

Finding concrete disturbing evidence, the two police officers arrest Dahmer. Authorities will soon learn of the heinous crimes committed by the man they caught. Edwards became his last victim who survived, but where is he now?

After Dahmer willingly recounts his story and murders, Edwards testified in 1992 during the Wisconsin vs. Dahmer court case. But after Dahmer, Edwards’s life takes a turn. Since the events with Dahmer, Edwards’s past came to light as a felon in Mississippi for the assault of a 14-year-old girl.

According to ABC, Edwards was homeless and going from shelter to shelter since 2002. He was then arrested for throwing a man off a bridge in Milwaukee, leading to his death. It is unclear where Edwards is now.

