‘Daisy Jones and the Six’: Sebastian Chacon ‘Stole’ 1 Aspect of His Character From a Famous Jazz Drummer

Daisy Jones & the Six is a new series airing on Amazon Prime Video. The 1970s soft rock mockumentary presents the titular band as if they were a real Fleetwood Mac-esque project. And yes, that means the series is stacked with all the nearly unbelievable romantic drama that comparison entails.

But not all of Daisy Jones is simply a retelling of the creation of an album like Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. There’s an original story weaved around that inspiration, pulling from other famous musicians from the era. Actor Sebastian Chacon adds to the color of the series by taking his inspiration from a genre outside of rock entirely.

Sebastian Chacon stands out in the background in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ | Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Chacon plays The Six drummer Warren Rojas. Many of the funniest lines in the series — both in the “past” as well as the “present day” mockumentary interview portions — are his. In a show filled with tortured artist types, the 29-year-old actor brings some much-needed chilled-out levity to the series.

As If Magazine reports that Rojas developed his charismatic acting style by grinding up from the bottom of the New York City acting scene. He regularly performed on the stage for free to develop his chops. Eventually, he started landing tiny roles on network TV procedurals. That gave him the polish he needed to start auditioning for bigger roles on shows like Pose and Narcos.

So far, Chacon plays the bemused trickster in the background on Daisy Jones & the Six. The main drama is in the fraught relationship between singer-songwriter Daisy Jones and The Six frontman Billy Dunne.

Warren is the character who actually seems to be enjoying the touring rock star lifestyle. He’s the guy who would’ve been happy to play in the band forever. But he sits back and watches the chaos unfold rather than getting involved with the soft rock juggernaut’s rapid destruction.

Sebastian Chacon drew his ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ character from a real musician

Daisy Jones and the Six is based on the novel of the same name. Warren is present in the original version. And he’s a funny character. But he doesn’t stick out nearly the way Chacon’s take on the character does.

According to TV Insider, that new angle came in part from real-life inspiration. He didn’t look to Fleetwood Mac as his guide as viewers might assume, though. He didn’t look to other rock bands. Instead, he dug deeper, to an inspiration he thought Warren might have if he was a real person: Jazz drummer Jo Jones.

“He would always be smiling and like relishing as he plays, and I thought that that would be music that Warren would have come up listening to, and I really wanted to inject it in as much as possible,” Chacon explained.

‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ has an uncanny resemblance to a real-life band

Despite Chacon taking inspiration from different places, Daisy Jones draws most from Fleetwood Mac. The creator is not shy about pointing this out. That group had several infamous intra-band romances that ended badly. Their crowning achievement, the 1977 LP Rumours, really is packed with thinly-veiled laments from one band member to another.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the main romance between Billy and Daisy is a riff on the fraught real-life situation between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. Secondary details, like Daisy’s increasingly worrying drug habit, also come from Nicks’ lived experience. Only inspirations include Donna Summer and Quincy Jones.