‘Daisy Jones & the Six’: Filthy McNasty’s Bar Was a Real Place Frequented by Elvis Presley and Mick Jagger

The Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six referenced several of the 1970s most infamous bars and clubs of the Sunset Strip. One club with a colorful name was an actual bar that named celebrities, including Elvis Presley and Mick Jagger, as patrons. Here’s the history of Filthy McNasty’s.

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ is set in the LA rock clubs of the 1970s

To keep the feel of the Prime Video film authentic, Daisy Jones & The Six did a lot of location shooting in Los Angeles. This allowed the series to appear grounded in the era.

But, the production designer, Jessica Kender, told Variety it was essential to use as many of the existing vintage locations that remained from that era. She claimed it was “important to shoot there.”

“Being in the real places provides this intangible quality. It’s a gift to the actors to be where this beautiful music happened,” Kender says. “Our director said being in the places where this music is played will change how our actors behave.”

Kender continued, “We avoided the bright, Austin Powers-like colors. And tried to stay more in the tones there, like the browns and the yellows.”

Many locations in Daisy Jones & The Six still exist today. These include the Hollywood Hills Coffee Shop, the Whisky a Go Go, and The Troubadour. Also featured are the Chateau Marmont, Sound City Studios, The Riot House [Andaz], and finally, Filthy McNasty’s.

Filthy McNasty’s bar was a real place frequented by Elvis Presley and Mick Jagger

One of the first places The Dunne Brothers played when they arrived in LA was Filthy McNasty’s bar. While it wasn’t the large-scale rock and roll debut they hoped for, the bar had a history of featuring up-and-coming bands.

Filthy McNasty’s was a fixture of the 1970s and ’80s Sunset Strip. Variety reported that Mick Jagger, Jim Morrison, and Elvis Presley frequented the bar. The king of rock and roll’s connection to the series is cemented by his granddaughter, Riley Keough, who stars in the lead role of Daisy Jones.

Reportedly the owner, who named the bar after himself, imposed a strict ban on photographers inside the bar. Therefore his celebrity patrons could relax and enjoy themselves without being caught by the paparazzi.

The building went through several incarnations over the years. First, it was known as the Melody Lounge, where Bugsy Siegel, Micky Cohen, and other gangsters gambled. Then, it was renamed Filthy McNasty’s.

McNasty’s was sold in the early 1980s and rebranded the Central. However, it was renamed again in 1993, called The Viper Room, and partly owned by Johnny Depp. But, the Viper Room was infamous for being where River Phoenix overdosed outside its front door in 1993.

Filthy McNasty’s Elvis Presley connection isn’t the only homage to Riley Keough’s grandfather in the series

In a critical moment when Daisy Jones takes the stage to sing and play acoustic guitar, Riley Keough accessorized her look with a replica of Elvis Presley’s guitar strap from his 68 Comeback Special. A rep for Daisy Jones & The Six confirmed to People Magazine that the guitar strap is a replica of Presley’s. It is called the New Yorker / the Woodstock model made by Ace Strap company.

People Magazine also spoke to the costume designer for the series, Denise Wingate. Wingate worked with designer Love Melody for two costumes. Melody designed two jumpsuits for the king of rock and roll in the 1970s.

Daisy Jones & The Six streams on Prime Video.