Dakota Johnson Got Herself on ‘The Office’ Series Finale and Says It Felt Like ‘Crashing Someone’s Birthday Party’

The Office premiered on NBC in 2005, and after nine seasons it ended in 2013. When The Office ended with its series finale, “Finale,” the episodes received critical acclaim and are still beloved by fans today. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Dakota Johnson revealed what it was like to appear in The Office series finale.

Dakota Johnson was in ‘The Office’ series finale

The Office series finale was broken up into two episodes, both titled “Finale.” In the episodes, Johnson appears as a woman named Dakota who has replaced Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) in the accounting department.

On June 28, Vanity Fair released an interview with Johnson as she reflects on her career as an actor.

“I somehow got myself into being in the series finale of The Office because I was a fan of The Office, of course,” Johnson said in the Vanity Fair interview.

She continued, “I’m in it for like, three minutes and I spent two weeks on that set. I was there every day, all day.”

What did Dakota Johnson think about being on ‘The Office’?

For Johnson, meeting Rainn Wilson proved to be a highlight of her time spent filming The Office series finale. On The Office, Wilson plays one of the show’s most notable characters, Dwight Schrute.

“But I did meet Rainn Wilson and now I always run into him on planes,” Johnson shared.

While Johnson was only in “Finale” for a short amount of time, she did spend a good deal of time on set to film the episodes. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Johnson revealed that all of that time on set was actually a little awkward.

“I felt like I was like, crashing someone’s birthday party, when they actually really didn’t mean to invite me, like they did it just to be like, ‘Yeah sure, come.'” You know, and then I was stuck there,” Johnson said.

How to watch Dakota Johnson on ‘The Office’

The Office was previously on Netflix and was one of the streaming platform’s most popular shows. However, The Office left Netflix at the end of 2020.

While The Office is no longer available to watch on Netflix, there are still multiple ways fans can catch up on the sitcom. All nine seasons of The Office are available to stream on Peacock.

The first five seasons are available to stream for free on Peacock, while the final four seasons can only be watched with Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 a month.

Fans can also watch The Office by purchasing the TV show on platforms like YouTube, iTunes, or Prime Video. The TV show is also available to purchase on DVD. Prices for purchasing The Office will vary based on the retailer and the viewing format.

