Who Is Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush’s Wife Lauryn Rush?

During the very first game of the NFL season Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush‘s number was called to enter the game after the starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury.

Now that Cooper is playing under the bright lights in Big D, fans want to know much more about him and his wife Lauryn Rush.

Cooper Rush celebrates against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium | Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Lauryn and Cooper went to the same college but didn’t cross paths there

Lauryn was born on March 1, 1992, in Illinois to parents Joseph and Patricia Marchert. She has one brother named Joe and one sister named Sarah.

After high school, Lauryn attended Central Michigan University. While she and Cooper went to the same school they didn’t actually meet until after they graduated.

“Both Cooper and I went to Central Michigan University. However, I graduated a couple years before Cooper did,” Lauryn said according to FabWags. “We knew of each other in college. But crazy enough never actually met despite finding out how we were often in the same place at the same time … We officially met after we both graduated through social media … We met in Chicago for what Cooper believes was the greatest first date of all time. We went to a LeBron James-led Cavaliers vs. Bulls basketball game. And the rest was history.”

Lauryn has worked as an account executive and was also employed as a U.S. ad sales associate at Bloomberg in Chicago.

Cooper Rush and Lauryn Rush attend the 35th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When Lauryn and Cooper got married and how many children they have

Cooper ended up relocating to Dallas and soon after Lauryn decided to move there with him.

“When the time was right and all the stars aligned. I moved down to Dallas to be with Cooper and to take our relationship further,” she explained. “We both agree it was the best decision of our lives. Since then, we have blossomed into the couple we are now today and I couldn’t be more thankful for mark Zuckerberg and Facebook for connecting the two of us!”

The pair tied the knot on June 20, 2019, in an intimate ceremony attended by family and friends. They welcomed their daughter, Ayla, in April 2021.

Lauryn makes sure to show her hubby love on social media

Lauryn is her husband’s biggest cheerleader and makes it a point to celebrate him often via social media. Like in November 2021 when she posted a heartfelt message to Cooper after he led the Cowboys to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

“What a moment. I will never be able to articulate how proud of and how much I love this man,” Lauryn wrote on Instagram. “Let me tell you… The life of a backup QB is one wild ride. Seeing you live out your dream last night was just…. Special. Ayla and I love you so much.”

