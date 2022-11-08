Which ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 Contestant Has the Highest Net Worth?

Celebrities who compete on Dancing with the Stars all vie for the coveted Mirrorball trophy, along with some bragging rights and exposure on the family-friendly show. They might also be persuaded to participate by the sizable payday that comes along with signing on to the Disney+ series.

This year, the season 31 participants hail from a variety of backgrounds. Some are Hollywood darlings, others are social media starlets, and others are musicians or reality TV personalities. For some of the contestants, the payout that comes from becoming the latest cast of Dancing with the Stars would have the potential to almost double their net worth. For others on the show, it might seem like pocket change. Here’s how the wealth of each star dancer stacks up.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 has several contestants with a net worth of $10 million or more

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 | Disney+

It’s not always the case, but many of the headlining competitors on Dancing with the Stars tend to have the most storied careers, and also the highest net worths. On season 31, that roster of high earners includes Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Wayne Brady. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the comedian and TV personality is worth an estimated $12 million. Cheryl Ladd, best known for her role in Charlie’s Angels, is also thought to have a net worth of around $12 million.

Two other celebrities on the show have an estimated net worth of $10 million: country music singer Jessie James Decker and Good Morning America weatherman Sam Champion. American Idol winner Jordin Sparks gets an honorable mention in this tier of high net worths, with an estimated wealth of around $8 million.

Charli D’Amelio, the youngest competitor, also has the highest net worth this season

Though the stars’ wealth above is certainly impressive, it pales in comparison to the bank account of TikTok star Charli D’Amelio. D’Amelio, 18, is the youngest competitor this season on DWTS, and also the wealthiest. The dancer amassed more than 100 million followers on TikTok in 2020, and is the most-followed person on the platform. That audience reach has allowed her to charge exorbitant prices for sponsored posts — a minimum of $100,000 per post, according to Celebrity Net Worth — and earned her a reported $1 million for appearing in a 2020 Sabra hummus Super Bowl ad.

The social media star has had partnerships with several well-known brands, including Dunkin’ Donuts, Procter & Gamble, Hollister, Morphe cosmetics, and Invisalign. She’s also made a number of television appearances, hosts a podcast with her sister Dixie, and appears in her family’s reality series on Hulu. All told, D’Amelio has a net worth estimated at $20 million. D’Amelio’s mother, Heidi, also participated in the show this year, though her net worth is estimated to be much lower at $500,000.

Below are the estimated net worths of each DWTS Season 31 contestant. All net worth figures are from Celebrity Net Worth unless otherwise noted.

Charli D’Amelio: $20 million

Wayne Brady: $12 million

Cheryl Ladd: $12 million

Sam Champion: $10 million

Jessie James Decker: $10 million

Jordin Sparks: $8 million

Selma Blair: $6 million

Vinny Guadagnino: $5 million

Jason Lewis: $4 million

Daniel Durant: $1-5 million, via BuzzLearn

Joseph Baena: $1-3 million, via Closer Weekly

Trevor Donovan: $1.5 million, via The Cinemaholic

Gabby Windey: $1.1 million, via StyleCaster

Shangela: $1 million

Heidi D’Amelio: $500,000, via Celebs Fortune

Teresa Guidice: $500,000

10 dancers have left the show so far this season

Very sad to say goodbye to @JoeBaenaOfcl and @DKaragach. Joe, your positive vibes brighten all of our day and we hope you never stop dancing! ❤️ #DWTS #PromNight pic.twitter.com/7jROPicG4E — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) October 20, 2022

Previous reporting shows that the stars on DWTS earn a base paycheck of $125,000, even if they’re eliminated in the first few weeks. That covers rehearsal time and the first two weeks of the competition. After that, the dancers who continue through the competition earn progressively more per episode. All told, the competitors might earn up to $295,000 if they make it until the final weeks of the show. Interestingly, the winner of the Mirrorball trophy each season earns the same amount as the other finalists.

In season 31, 10 competitors have left the show so far. Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis was eliminated first, followed by Real Housewives‘ Teresa Guidice. Ladd and Champion followed in subsequent weeks. In the fifth episode of the competition, actor Selma Blair bowed out of the competition due to complications from multiple sclerosis. Bodybuilder Joseph Baena, who is Arnold Schwarzeneggar’s son, was eliminated that week. Decker came next, followed by Sparks. And Heidi D’Amelio and reality star Vinny Guadagnino of Jersey Shore fame exited in a Week 8 double-elimination ahead of the semi-finals.

DWTS returns live Monday at 8 p.m. eastern on Disney+.

RELATED: Who Was Eliminated on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Tonight During 90s Night?