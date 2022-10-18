How ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Viewers Think They Should Avoid ‘Excluding Fans’ With Disney+ Airing

Like other streaming services before it, Disney+ is hoping to carve out a new space for itself in a new category: streaming live reality TV. Dancing With the Stars was in need of a revamp, given declining viewership and a polarizing host in Tyra Banks. Pair those factors with Disney’s desire to free up Monday nights on ABC for airing Monday Night Football games, and you have the current result.

Instead of airing on network television, DWTS Season 31 airs live exclusively on Disney+. However, not all fans are pleased with the switch and are wondering why Disney executives didn’t decide to go a different viewing route for the show’s fan base.

‘DWTS’ moved to Disney+ for the first time with Season 31

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 | Disney+

In April 2022, Disney announced it would pick up DWTS for Seasons 31 and 32, but that the series would move exclusively to its streaming service. The goal is to make room for “new and future programming” on ABC, along with opening up time slots to host coveted Monday Night Football games in partnership with Disney-owned ESPN.

It’s a risk for the platform, but is also breaking new ground in the streaming world. According to Deadline, DWTS is now the first live-streaming reality show in the United States. Disney executives also hope the move will persuade an older demographic to try out its streaming platform. DWTS‘ median age is 63.5 years old, while only 9% of Disney+ subscribers are in the 55 and up category, Tech Crunch reports.

Fans suggest airing on ABC but streaming on Disney+ later

While the plan might look good on paper for Disney, it hasn’t convinced all DWTS fans that it’s in their best interests, too. “Too bad they switched to Disney. Have been watching since beginning but won’t pay to watch now,” one commenter wrote on a Facebook post about the dancing competition.

Another fan suggested a solution: Continue airing the show on ABC, but release it on Disney+ for streaming the day afterward. “Don’t understand the switch but I’m watching. But I hate that they’re excluding many fans by not offering it on both,” they wrote. “Just show it the next day on Disney. I don’t think they thought about how old the majority of their audience is.”

Disney-owned media companies do this already in several instances. For example, fan-favorite shows that are broadcast on ABC, like Grey’s Anatomy and Abbott Elementary, air on the network at night, and then release on the shows’ websites and streaming platforms like Hulu the day afterward. That’s a common rhythm for current seasons. Previous seasons often require a subscription or cable package.

A key difference here is the motivations: If Disney wants to increase its subscriber base on Disney+, using a well-established show to do so is a good strategy. In addition, it frees up the airtime it says the network wants for other projects and series, which might have a larger draw from the prized 18-49 age demographic. (Tech Crunch notes that age group is the smallest portion of DWTS viewers.)

Fans have had mixed reviews about streaming ‘DWTS’ so far

Several longtime viewers expressed frustration at the lack of consideration for fans on fixed incomes who look twice before adding new charges each month. “They danced out of my living [room] too,” one viewer wrote on DWTS‘ Facebook page. “Loved that show. Can’t afford to pay on fixed income.”

Some fans who have made the switch say they like watching without commercials and appreciate new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, who won Season 19 of the show. “I love Disney +. 2 full hours of dancing and no commercials. And this season, the dancers are great!” one fan wrote. “I do love the longer show with no commercials. Icing on the cake is Alfonso!” another added in a separate Facebook post.

A few fans noted that the picture quality isn’t as good as it was on ABC — perhaps a consequence of using an Internet connection instead of cable for watching. Another said they forget to watch the show since it’s on a streaming platform they don’t watch all the time. And several fans reported they haven’t been able to find the fourth episode of the show on Disney+ after it aired on October 10.

“I usually watch live but was unable to last night. I’m very disappointed I am unable to see this weeks [sic] episode on Disney+ today. Where is that episode?” one would-be viewer wrote. Others reported the episode was originally on the platform but disappeared midday Tuesday. Disney has yet to issue a statement on its social media about the potentially missing episode, or respond to an email inquiry about it as of publication.

DWTS airs live on Disney+ Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern.

RELATED: Has ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fixed Its Longest-Running Problem Since Moving to Disney+?