‘Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Fell For Her Husband in High School

Celebrity relationships are tough to navigate. Famous couples often get together, and after one year, they announce their split, which is why hearing about couples who’ve gone the distance is usually a breath of fresh air. Although a few celeb duos met at work and have been together since, others go way back. Just ask Dancing with the Stars fan-favorite Witney Carson, who fell for her husband in high school.

Witney Carson developed feelings for her husband in high school

(L-R): Carson McAllister and Witney Carson at The Skin Cancer Foundation Champions for Change Gala at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on October 18, 2016 in New York City. | Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Carson became famous at 18 when she appeared on So You Think You Can Dance Season 9. While she finished second place, the star established herself as one to beat and a talented dance queen.

She continued her dancing career the following year, gracing the dance competition series Dancing with the Stars as a troupe dancer. Carson got promoted in season 18 to a professional partner and won with Alfonso Ribeiro on November 2014.

While her professional life is outstanding, her personal life is also interesting. She and her husband, Carson McAllister, attended the same high school in Utah, American Fork High School, according to BuzzFeed. McAllister said he knew Carson was the woman of his dreams when he first laid his eyes on her when they were children.

However, Carson’s account differs slightly. According to the dancer, her husband caught her attention when they were born seniors at American Fork. They began dating, but their lives took them in other directions.

What does Carson McAllister do for a living?

The distance didn’t seem to bother the couple as they continued dating, and nearly a year after McAllister’s return, the lovely couple finally had their nuptials on New Year’s Day, 2016. The three-part ceremony took place in Salt Lake City.

Aside from being a loving husband to the Dancing with the Stars pro, McAllister is also a businessman. He ventured into business with his father, who unfortunately died in March 2018. The partnership with his father drove McAllister to return to school to study business after his two-year mission was done.

McAllister is also a choreographer and social media influencer and has a very significant following on Instagram, boasting 73,000 followers. He loves posting a lot of content about his vacations, from playing in the snow to traveling to a beach town.

Judging by his Instagram bio, McAllister seems to be a jack of all trades listing other careers, including mechanical engineer, innovator, and adventure enthusiast, as part of his resume.

Witney Carson loves that Carson McAllister keeps her grounded

Following their wedding, Carson spoke to PEOPLE, saying she loved that McAllister isn’t in the entertainment industry because he helps keep her grounded and brings her “back to Earth.” In 2018, she told the outlet, “What I really love about Carson is his positivity and how fun he is. He always makes any situation positive and fun.”

McAllister, on his end, said he loved that Carson “cares for so many people around her,” calling that quality “special.” On July 23, 2020, Carson and McAllister announced they were expecting their first child, a boy. Carson gave birth to their son, Kevin Leo McAllister, on January 3, 2021.

