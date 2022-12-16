Daniel Radcliffe Begged Not to Have ‘Harry Potter’ Spoiled for Him

To say that Daniel Radcliffe was invested in Harry Potter would be a gross understatement. The actor spent an entire decade portraying the boy who lived. But even he didn’t know exactly how Harry’s journey would end. Like most Potterheads, Radcliffe had to find out the fate of his beloved character through the eponymous books.

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Roku Channel

The final ‘Harry Potter’ book answered a lot of questions that fans had

When Radcliffe was first cast in the Harry Potter movies, only the first four books had been published. Thus, he only knew his character’s arc up until a certain point. As he continued filming, he had many of the same questions as other fans of the books. He wondered if Harry would live or die, if Voldemort would ultimately be defeated, and if Severus Snape was truly a friend or a foe. So when the final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was released, the December Boys actor was eager to get some clear answers.

Daniel Radcliffe begged people for days not to spoil ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ for him

Interestingly enough, when the final Harry Potter book was released, Radcliffe was actually pretty busy. Due to birthday celebrations, he struggled to carve out the time he needed to read the 607-page book. While speaking with Collider, Radcliffe revealed that he was constantly worried about people spoiling the ending for him.

“I was reading actually at a cricket match because it came out 2 days before my 18th birthday,” Radcliffe shared about Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. “And I was going to a match for my birthday. So I was going ‘round for 2 days without having read it where everybody else was reading it. And so it was a 2-day-long struggle to beg not get told the ending.”

Why Radcliffe appreciated the 19 Years Later epilogue in the final ‘Harry Potter’ book

Somehow Radcliffe managed to avoid spoilers which is a real feat. But how did he feel about the book when he finally got done with it? It seems that the actor really appreciated the final novel in Harry Potter’s saga. In fact, he even liked the polarizing epilogue that forecasts 19 years into the future.

“I remember finishing it on the plane and just becoming very emotional,” Radcliffe explained. “I found it’s a very moving book. The epilogue was something that I liked. I know not everybody did at all, but it was actually something I didn’t have a problem with. And it’s tying together all those loose ends.” Considering everything that Radcliffe had to undergo while playing Harry, it makes sense that he’d want the added reassurance that “all was well.”