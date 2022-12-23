‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Filming Throughout 2023, Won’t Premiere Until 2024

With so many characters joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Phase 4, fans are eager for reappearances in future projects. That’s especially true of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. The character is best known for his run on Netflix, but he appeared in She-Hulk earlier this year. And it seems Daredevil: Born Again will begin filming in 2023, though it looks like the reboot won’t premiere until 2024 at the earliest.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ will film throughout 2023, according to Charlie Cox

Griffin Matthews and Charlie Cox in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ | Marvel Studios

That’s right, Daredevil: Born Again is entering production soon, though Charlie Cox revealed that filming will take a while. During an interview with NME, the Daredevil star said the cast and crew will shoot the reboot for most of 2023.

“They said to me, ‘We’re going to be shooting in 2023’,” Cox told NME. “I said, ‘Great, when?’ They said, ‘All 2023’. I start shooting in February and finish in December.”

That’s almost a full year wearing the suit, but it’s an exciting step forward for the much-anticipated Marvel series. Cox made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home and reappeared during She-Hulk. Fans are eager to follow the character’s solo story again. And after its year-long production, Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

The ‘Daredevil’ reboot is expected to premiere in 2024

With Daredevil: Born Again filming for the majority of 2023, there was no chance of its premiere date landing next year. However, according to Marvel.com, the reboot will debut on Disney+ in spring 2024.

That fits in with the timeline Charlie Cox mentioned, and it allows the MCU to release other Phase 5 projects in the interim. Loki Season 2 is confirmed for 2023, and Secret Invasion will make its debut next year as well. Additionally, several films are slated for 2023, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Needless to say, there’s plenty for Marvel fans to look forward to while they wait for Daredevil’s next adventure on the small screen. And when Daredevil: Born Again does debut, it will have a longer run than most Marvel shows.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ will have an 18-episode first season

Fans may be waiting a while for the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, but they have plenty of episodes to look forward to when it arrives. In addition to sharing a production update, Charlie Cox revealed that the show’s first season will span 18 episodes.

Cox has yet to read the scripts, so he’s not sure what those installments will entail. However, speaking with NME, he guessed that they’ll explore Matt Murdock’s everyday life, much like She-Hulk chronicles Jen Walters’:

“I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there’s something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero’s day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up.”

With Marvel’s Phase 4 shows clocking in anywhere from six to nine episodes, it sounds like Daredevil: Born Again will prove a game-changer when it comes to length. We’ll get to spend more time with Matt Murdock, so we aren’t complaining.

